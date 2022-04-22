Manchester City vs Watford: Preview & Predicted Line-ups

Manchester City welcome a struggling Watford to the Etihad as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Both teams find themselves in the opposite ends of the spectrum with the Cityzens fighting for the Premier League title whilst the Hornets find themselves in a relegation scrap.

Pep Guardiola’s men managed to beat Brighton 3-0 during the game against Brighton. Watford suffered defeat at the hands of Brentford losing 1-2 to the Bees.

The clash is crucial for both teams considering the stakes involved. Whilst one team is looking to strengthen its hold at the top of the table, the other will want three points as they look to get out of the relegation zone.

Manchester City Preview

Unbeaten in the Premier League since the 3-2 defeat to Tottenham in mid-February, Man City and Liverpool have been the form teams of the division.

Both teams are going head-to-head for the Premier League title and Manchester City have a slender one point advantage over their title rivals.

If they win all their remaining games, City will be crowned Champions but Guardiola will know that his side cannot afford any slip-ups.

Anything other than three points against Watford will be a disappointment and Manchester City will know that.

Player to watch: Ruben Dias

The Portuguese made his much awaited return to action from injury in the game against Brighton, played 45 minutes and came out unscathed.

With the fitness of John Stones not clear, it is fully expected that the Portuguese defender starts the game against Hornets and he will want to keep yet another clean sheet.

Watford Preview

Contrasting fortunes have engulfed Watford’s man as they have struggled to get themselves out of the relegation scrap and reach safety.

Coming on the back of a loss to the Bees, the Hornets will want to bounce back as they look to get much needed three points.

Languishing 19th in the Premier League table, 7 points shy of safety, it seems unlikely that Watford will be able to save this season.

It is an extremely unlikely event for Watford though to beat a team of Manchester City’s caliber and a tough night awaits the Hornets.

Player to watch: Moussa Sissoko

The Watford captain has been one of Hornet’s best players this season and he will have to be at his best again if Watford are to do well today.

Whilst it will not be easy, the former Tottenham man will be hoping to lead his team to an unlikely victory today.

Predicted Lineups:

Manchester City (4-3-3) Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus

Watford (4-3-3): Ben Foster, Kiko Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Hasanne Kamara, Imran Louza, Moussa Sissoko, Juraj Kucka, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro, Emmanuel Dennis