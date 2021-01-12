Rangers to battle Tottenham for Kyle Joseph

According to The Sun (h/t The Scotsman), Rangers have joined Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph.

A product of the Wigan youth academy, Joseph has been with the club since 2004. Having made eight appearances for the club’s U-18 outfit, the 19-year-old made his first-team debut in October last year.

Since then, Joseph has gone on to feature 13 appearances for the Latics in all competitions, finding the back of the net on four occasions. (h/t Transfermarkt)

A centre-forward by trade, the Scottish ace will be out of contract with Wigan Athletic at the end of the season. This has led to an interest in him from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

The North London giants had made an attempt to sign Joseph last summer as well. However, having seen their bid fail, they are set to attempt to sign him once again this summer.

However, Rangers too have now entered the fray to sign the 19-year-old striker on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Gers strengthened their attack significantly in the summer. However, at 38, Jermain Defoe is in the final leg of his career. In addition, Cedric Itten and Greg Stewart haven’t been among the goals this season, leaving Alfredo Morelos to do the heavy-lifting in the centre-forward role.

Thus, adding a striker in the summer would make sense for Steven Gerrard & co. Throw in the fact that Joseph has impressed in his debut season and will be available for a free transfer, a move for him would help Rangers a great deal.

However, with Tottenham Hotspur also in the race, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top and lands the Wigan youngster.