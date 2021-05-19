Rangers transfer target Jonson Clarke-Harris set for Peterborough United exit

According to The Scotsman, Rangers have received a boost in their pursuit of Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris ahead of the upcoming transfer window. The League One club’s Director of Football, Barry Fry has admitted that they will not stand in the way of an exit for the 26-year-old.

Having started out at Coventry City, Clarke-Harris signed for Peterborough in 2012 and had loan spells away at Southend United and Bury before signing for Oldham Athletic in a permanent transfer in 2013 before signing for Rotherham United a year later.

Jonson Clarke-Harris left Bristol Rovers for Peterborough United last summer (Getty Images)

Clarke-Harris had a series of loan spells away from Rotherham, with stints at MK Dons, Doncaster Rovers and Coventry City, whom he joined on a permanent deal in 2018 but lasted just six months. After another six-month stint with Bristol Rovers, he ended up at Peterborough United last summer and has enjoyed a prolific 2020/21 campaign.

Indeed, the 26-year-old has plundered 33 goals in 48 matches across all competitions for the Posh, helping them to automatic promotion to the Championship. This has put him on the radars of Scottish Champions Rangers. And now, their director, Fry, has admitted that the club would not stand in the way of a transfer if a fair offer arrived. (h/t The Scotsman)

“How can you stand in their way, because it not only affects their life, it affects their families, their parents and grandparents. It is life-changing and we must do it.”

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard celebrates after the final whistle. (Getty Images)

Rangers need a new forward heading into the next season with Jermain Defoe’s contract up for expiry. And even though there have been reports of him signing a new deal, at 38, he is hardly a long-term option. So adding someone like Clarke-Harris, who is coming on the back of an explosive season, alongside Alfredo Morelos, would boost the Gers’ chances of defending their Premiership crown next term.