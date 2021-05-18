Celtic set to lose Odsonne Edouard as Leicester City edge closer

According to talkSport (h/t Glasgow Live) on Twitter, Scottish heavyweights Celtic are set to lose star striker Odsonne Edouard this summer as Leicester have made progress in their attempts to sign the Frenchman.

Edouard joined Celtic initially in the summer of 2017 on a season-long loan deal from French champions Paris Saint-Germain. Such was the impact he made at Parkhead that the Hoops ended up splashing a club-record transfer fee to secure his signing on a permanent basis in 2018.

Edouard, throughout his stint in Glasgow, has been a prolific goalscorer. To date, the 23-year-old has plundered 83 goals in 168 appearances for Celtic, while also registering 37 assists. (h/t Transfermarkt)

Odsonne Edouard has been in smashing form for Celtic (Getty Images)

In the process, the Frenchman has won three Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups, with the 2020/21 campaign being the only one where he has finished without a trophy.

Edouard’s exploits in Scotland haven’t gone unnoticed, with a number of Premier League clubs, including the likes of Leicester City, Arsenal and West Ham United, all expressing an interest in his services. The fact that the Frenchman is entering the final year of his contract with Celtic meant that an exit in the upcoming summer became a solid possibility.

However, it seems like Leicester City have beaten their fellow suitors to the punch. The report claims that the Foxes shouldn’t have problems in agreeing to personal terms. However, they have to negotiate a transfer fee. Edouard could cost Leicester between £15m to £20m.

Edouard set to leave Celtic in the summer

Also read:

Edouard has been a huge part of Celtic’s success in the recent part. However, considering that he was entering the final year of his contract, cashing in on him seems the best option for the Hoops. The club must now focus on ensuring that they are able to find an able replacement for the Frenchman.