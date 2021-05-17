Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie wanted by Sunderland

According to the Daily Record, Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie has emerged as a transfer target for EFL League One club Sunderland ahead of the summer window.

McCrorie came through the youth ranks at Rangers. The versatile 23-year-old midfielder had loan spells away at Ayr United and Dumbarton and made his first-team debut for the Gers in 2017 under Pedro Caixinha.

However, having seen opportunities become hard to come by under Steven Gerrard, McCrorie went out on loan to Portsmouth in the 2019/20 campaign before signing for Aberdeen on loan last summer.

Ross McCrorie (R) came through the youth ranks at Rangers

The Dons, having taken on the 23-year-old had the option of making his transfer permanent at the end of the season. But they chose to do so during the January transfer window itself, as part of the deal that saw Scott Wright make the jump to Rangers. (h/t Daily Record)

In his debut season for Aberdeen, McCrorie has featured 35 times in all competitions, chipping in with two goals and an assist. The defensive midfielder, who can also play at centre-back, could be set for a move just a few months after his transfer to Pittodrie permanent, with Sunderland lurking. (h/t Daily Record)

The Black Cats are chasing promotion to the EFL Championship for the next season. Having made it to the League One playoffs, where they will be facing Lincoln City in the semi-finals.

Should they be able to achieve promotion to the second tier, Sunderland will need to bolster their squad. And they would see their financial position strengthen as well, making it feasible to fund a move for their targets, including McCrorie.

Ross McCrorie is a transfer target for Sunderland (GETTY Images)

The report details that Sunderland are planning an offer in excess of £800,000 for the 23-year-old Aberdeen star in the summer. Such a figure could tempt the Dons into parting ways with Scotsman with manager Stephen Glass already making some changes to the squad ahead of the next season.