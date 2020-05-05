Jermain Defoe backs Rangers teammate Alfredo Morelos to succeed in England

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has the ability to be a success in England amidst links with Aston Villa, insists Jermain Defoe (h/t Sky Sports).

Morelos has grown into a lethal marksman at the Ibrox in recent seasons. This has led to interest from Premier League outfit Aston Villa, along with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Sevilla (h/t Birmingham Mail).

Alfredo Morelos at Rangers: Five things to know…

Morelos joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki in 2017.

The striker has plundered 77 goals in 137 matches for the Gers.

The 23-year-old has been capped six times by the Colombian national team.

He signed a new contract with Rangers in March last year.

Morelos has been in sizzling form this season, bagging 29 goals in 46 matches.

Morelos is enjoying his most prolific season till date in 2019/20. With 29 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, the Colombian has been one of Rangers’ best players this term.

Naturally, his growth hasn’t gone unnoticed, with a number of clubs across Europe casting admiring glances towards him. Aston Villa were keen on signing the 23-year-old in the January transfer window and are once again monitoring the Colombian (h/t Birmingham Mail).

And his teammate, Defoe, has insisted that should Morelos end up securing a move to England, he has the tools to succeed (h/t Sky Sports).

“I feel like he would need to be in the right team – a team that creates chances because I believe that if he gets chances at any level I believe he can score. He has got that arrogance that he believes that he can score in every game.”

“Last season he scored 30 goals, this season he has scored 29 goals and he’s gone through a spell where he hasn’t scored for a bit. I believe that in the right team, if you create chances for him, he will score.”

Morelos is also known for his poor disciplinary record. Defoe, though, insisted that he is still young and learning (h/t Sky Sports).