Dundee not offered ‘sweetener’ over vote, claims SPFL chairman

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan opens up on SPFL voting controversy in Q&A

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan has denied that Dundee were offered any ‘sweetener’ to change their vote over ending the lower-league season (h/t BBC Sport).

The SPFL has been mired in controversy after a vote was conducted to end the lower leagues earlier this month. This would have passed the power to the SPFL to do the same with the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers alleged wrongdoing in the voting process as it emerged that Dundee had submitted a ‘no’ vote, before changing the vote to a yes.

SPFL controversy: Five things you need to know..

SPFL conducted a vote to cancel lower leagues, which would allow them the power to cancel the Premiership.

Dundee initially voted no to the proposal, before changing to a yes.

Rangers alleged wrongdoing in the voting process, claimed to have whistleblower evidence.

An investigation carried out by Deloitte, cleared SPFL of any wrongdoing.

Rangers have succeeded in calling an EGM in May to ask clubs for an investigation into the league’s handling of the ballot.

MacLennan released a Q&A on Wednesday to “address various accusations” made since the decision to vote on ending the lower-league season (h/t BBC Sport).

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan

In that, MacLennan has denied that Dundee had been offered any sort of sweeteners in order to change their initial vote (h/t BBC Sport).

“At no stage was any additional commitment or ‘sweetener’ given to any club before it voted.”

MacLennan further added that any further investigation that would be launched, would only be a waste of time and finances. He called it “wholly unnecessary, inappropriate and contrary to the interests of the company.” (h/t BBC Sport)

Rangers have alleged wrongdoing in the voting process

MacLennan also criticised Rangers for not making the alleged evidence available when Deloitte were conducting the investigation (h/t BBC Sport).