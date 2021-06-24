Rangers line up loan move for Chelsea ace Billy Gilmour

According to the Daily Record, reigning Scottish champions Rangers could make a move for former midfielder Billy Gilmour this summer if Chelsea are open to loaning him out.

Gilmour spent the formative years of his football career with the Rangers youth academy, having joined way back in 2009. However, he was nabbed by Chelsea in 2017 as a 15-year-old for a fee of around £500,000.

Since joining the Premier League giants, Gilmour has made plenty of progress. Having made his first-team debut for Chelsea under Frank Lampard during the 2019/20 season, the 20-year-old has gone on to feature 22 times for the Blues in total.

Billy Gilmour came through the youth ranks at Rangers

The presence of the likes of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic has meant that the young Scotsman hasn’t been able to feature regularly. But Gilmour has made an impression every time he has gotten an opportunity, which led to his call-up to the Scotland national team for the UEFA Euro 2020.

Gilmour once again made the most of his chance when he was handed his full debut against England in the group stages. The 20-year-old put in a MOTM display as Scotland held the Three Lions to a goalless draw at Wembley.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard keen on Gilmour

But with no regular game time at Chelsea, the youngster might be allowed to leave on loan, a source has informed Daily Record. The same source also confirmed that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is an admirer of Gilmour and would be keen on taking him on loan.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

“There have been some conflicting signals where Billy’s immediate future is concerned. If they do agree to loan him out for experience they might prefer him to be playing in the Premier League with the likes of Norwich, Wolves or Leeds. “But they also know Steven Gerrard is a big admirer – and that Rangers are very much in the market for taking young players from Premier League academies on loan and giving them top team experience as part of a well coached side.”

With the future of Glen Kamara in doubt, a signing like Gilmour could work well for Rangers. The 20-year-old has proven to be a quality operator with potential and would benefit from regular playing time as well.