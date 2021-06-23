Celtic interested in Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers

According to Larry Henry Jr. of US outlet SBI Soccer (h/t Glasgow Times), Scottish giants Celtic have shown an interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers this summer.

Carter-Vickers is a product of the Tottenham Hotspur youth academy. The defender made his first-team debut for the North London giants way back in 2016 but has since added just three more appearances to his kitty. Instead, the 23-year-old has constantly been farmed out on loan, mostly to clubs in the EFL Championship.

Carter-Vickers, so far, has had temporary stints away at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City and Luton Town while he spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at AFC Bournemouth. During his time with the Cherries, the 23-year-old defender featured 26 times in all competitions, scoring one and assisting one goal each.

Cameron Carter-Vickers during his loan spell with Sheffield United. (Getty Images)

Back at Tottenham, Carter-Vickers, who has been capped eight times by the United States Men’s National team, is now being courted by Celtic as he enters the final year of his contract with the club.

Celtic are set to usher in a new era under newly-appointed manager Ange Postecoglou. With the defence not performing all too well last term, the Greek-Australian manager seems to be focusing on bolstering the backline, with Carter-Vickers now emerging as a transfer target.

Newcastle United were said to be leading the race for the 23-year-old while there has also been interest from Fulham and Cardiff City, although things have gone quiet on that front of late.

It would be a permanent transfer for him, not a loan. Sounds like the parties are strictly talking a permanent move for Carter-Vickers away from London. — Larry Henry Jr (@lhenry019) June 22, 2021

Celtic need to strengthen their centre-back department, especially considering that Kristoffer Ajer is likely to be on his way out this summer. (h/t Glasgow Live)

Carter-Vickers, to that end, can be a handy addition for the Hoops, even more so considering that he is entering the final year of his deal at Spurs.