Predicted Tottenham line-up to face Leeds United in the Premier League

The most that Tottenham Hotspur can do now this season is to win their remaining four Premier League games, starting from their weekend fixture against Leeds United.

They are out of all cup competitions and are heavily disadvantaged when it comes to a top-4 finish considering their 5 points gap with 4th-placed Chelsea.

But their first task lies against Marcelo Bielsa’s much-improved Leeds United. Leeds don’t have anything left to fight for this season but Spurs would be raring to go and Ryan Mason’s sole focus will now be on the Premier League after the Carabao Cup final loss to Manchester City.

Team News

Ben Davies is out with an injury but Ryan Mason has a large pool of players to pick from as Leeds United welcome Tottenham on 8th May this weekend. Gareth Bale is in scary form and should start again.

As for Harry Kane, his lack of goals under Mason would still mean nothing considering he is still an irreplaceable part of their team. But apart from the Welsh left-back, Spurs have a fully fit squad with no suspensions as well.

Probable Tottenham Hotspur XI

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Hugo Lloris (GK)

Hugo Lloris is the club captain and the club’s number 1 choice between the sticks.

Serge Aurier (RB)

Aurier would look to retain his place in the starting XI and the Ivorians’s pace and physicality would make him a threat on and off the ball.

Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier has shown an instant improvement. (GETTY Images)

Toby Alderweireld (CB)

Alderweireld is still Spurs’ go-to defender to lead the line and the Belgian will again make the team against Leeds.

Eric Dier (CB)

Dier will partner Alderweireld, just as he did against Sheffield United in their 4-0 win.

Sergio Reguilon (LB)

The Spanish left-back is one of the most complete full-backs in London and is a threat down that left-hand side for Spurs.

Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg (DM)

Hojbjerg has been a game-changing signing by Jose Mourinho as he has commanded Spurs’ central midfield in a brilliant manner through the course of this season.

Tanguy Ndombele (CM)

Ndombele should return to the side in a central midfield role considering his skillset offers Spurs better prospects off the ball than with Giovani Lo Celso.

Dele Alli (CAM)

Dele Alli has re-invented himself under Ryan Mason and there is no doubt that the Englishman, who was banished by Mourinho, would retain his starting place.

Dele Alli makes the Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineup against Leeds United.

Son Heung-min (LM)

There is no one else that can or should start here. One of the best left-midfielder/wingers in the world, Son is sure to be a constant threat to Leeds’ backline.

Harry Kane (ST)

Kane is yet to score under Mason’s reign but he will be looking to break the duck against Bielsa’s leaky Leeds.

Gareth Bale (RM)

Bale is another player who has hit astounding heights in the past few weeks. The Welsh winger is in terrific form and will start over Erik Lamela.

Gareth Bale has been excellent at Tottenham Hotspur since his move from Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Prediction

Spurs have more to fight for but Leeds’ defence is much improved now. We go with a narrow 1-0 win for Mason’s men who are undefeated under him in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineup to take on Leeds United in the Premier League. (createformation.com)