If you’re one of the many fans out there rejoicing that last year’s canceled once-every-four-years tournament is finally coming to fruition, you probably have big plans to indulge in some serious game watching. Here’s what you need to know to make sure you don’t miss a single instant of fast-paced action.

Know Which Matches You Can’t Miss

Grab a hold of the schedule and take a good look at how the groups have been divided and when you can watch your favorite teams and players. Whether you have an underdog you’re rooting for or a superstar team that’s never far from the limelight, this year is bound to have matches that will keep you talking — and rewatching — until the next big matchup rolls around.

Know Where to Find Your Matches

This year’s tournament looks a little different, with games being held in 12 different locations, instead of a single host city. You’ll need to know where the games you want to watch are happening so you can plan how you’ll stream them.

If you’re looking for free streaming options, here are your top contenders:

France: TFI; M6

Germany: ARD; ZDF

Italy: RAI

UK: ITV; BBC

If you’re looking for additional and exclusive content, you may want to check out some of the paid apps that will be covering the event. If you’re a sports buff or already subscribe to a streaming service, you may find it’s part of a package you already pay for. Some top apps covering EURO 2021 include Hulu, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC.

Download a Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Gaining access to the matches you don’t want to miss can be challenging, especially if you’re dealing with regional restrictions. Downloading a VPN can give you the access you need, regardless of where you’re located or what part of the world is hosting your game. Simply choose a server from the region and you’ll have live matches streaming on your device in no time. As an added perk, you’ll get to enjoy anonymity and greater security while using the internet.

Settle in for the Tournament

You’ve waited long enough and don’t want to find yourself waiting for four more years to watch the high-quality matches you’ve been jonesing for. Prep your devices and accounts ahead of time to make sure you won’t run into any last-minute problems and stock your fridge. Then kick back and start counting goals.