The Sevilla vs Real Madrid match could be an enticing fixture in the Spanish League this coming weekend and both teams have a reason to go all out and secure all three points here. Whilst Los Blancos sit comfortably in top position in La Liga, the Sevillistas Rojiblancos would be looking to gain a favourable result to gain a stronghold for a top-four place this campaign.

Madrid are currently 12 points clear of Sevilla in Spain’s top-flight league. After enduring a tiring 2-3 defeat to Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League despite making it into the semi-finals, they would want to get back to winning ways against Julen Lopetegui’s men.

Team News

Left-backs Marcelo and Ferland Mendy are set to miss the match against Sevilla due to injury. Apart from that, Dani Ceballos is waiting for a Covid-19 test result after displaying symptoms. Jesus Vallejo is still out with Covid and it remains to be seen whether he can recover in time for selection.

In the reverse fixture, Vinicius Jr secured the three points with an 87th-minute strike that gave Real Madrid a narrow 2-1 victory on the night. The La Liga leaders take on Sevilla once again on Sunday 17th April.

Predicted Real Madrid starting XI vs Sevilla

Formation: 4-3-3

Thibaut Courtois (GK)

The Belgian superstar Thibaut Courtois has been a reliable option between the posts and will start the game against Sevilla.

Thibaut Courtois makes the Real Madrid starting XI against Sevilla.

Dani Carvajal (RB)

The Spanish defender has been a dependable option from the right side and brings a lot of experience and stability, hence making a strong claim for the starting XI

David Alaba (CB)

The Austrian defender has cemented his place in that backline this season. His presence can also be assured in the game against Sevilla.

Eder Militao (CB)

The Brazilian defender should regain his position in the starting XI after missing the game against Chelsea due to suspension. His availability could be a big boost for Real Madrid on the night.

Nacho (LB)

The Spanish veteran had a tough game against Chelsea in their last UEFA Champions League encounter. The absence of Ferland Mendy and Marcelo means Nacho may have to fill in on the left side.

Casemiro (DM)

The Brazilian midfielder is a sturdy option in the middle of the park for Los Blancos. He has provided great cover and should retain his position in the starting XI against Sevilla.

Casemiro is one of the best in the business in central midfield.

Toni Kroos (CM)

The German midfielder has been at the heart of their midfield for the last few seasons. He has the confidence of Carlo Ancelotti and should start the game at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Fede Valverde (CM)

The Uruguayan midfielder has been a menace for opposition backlines and his defensive sensibilities add another dimension to the game. He would fill in pretty aptly against Sevilla.

Vinícius Jr (LW)

The Brazilian forward has been a livewire this season, conjuring up a lethal combination along with Karim Benzema in the attack. He got the important goal in this reverse fixture and would be an important player for Los Blancos

Karim Benzema (ST)

The French international has aged like fine wine and seems to be scoring for fun at this moment. Despite the exhausting encounter against Chelsea, Ancelotti would prefer having the veteran striker lead the line.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema in action. (Getty Images)

Rodrygo (RW)

The Brazilian youngster got the ball rolling for Madrid against Chelsea at Santiago Bernabeu with a calm and composed finish. He should thus get a chance to make a greater impact against Sevilla.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction

Be it a home game or away, Madrid are always favourites when they take on Sevilla but the latter have pulled off some shocks against them in recent times. Julen Lopetegui’s men would know the task and hand would perhaps settle for a draw, but Real Madrid would surely be ruthless and would want to seal their La Liga title as soon as possible. We go with a narrow 1-0 win for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.