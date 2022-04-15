Ranking the 10 Best Juventus Players of all time

Juventus is the most successful team in Italy, and here we learn more about the top 10 best Juventus players of all time.

Juventus have been the biggest club in Italy for quite some time now. AC Milan and Juventus had their time in the sun during the first decade of this century, but since then, the Old Lady have run rampant in Italy.

They won 9 consecutive Serie A titles, a run that ended last season but their history goes way beyond that. They have had 100s of great players over decades and here, we look at the top 10 of them- those who have made Juve the great club they are today.

10. Giampiero Boniperti (1946–1961)

Juventus star Giampiero Boniperti. (Photo by Juventus FC – Archive/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Coming out of the Juventus academy, Giampiero Boniperti became one of the best forwards in the Italian league’s history. He was known for his shooting abilities with both feet, incredible heading power and good technique. Boniperti spent his entire senior career with his childhood club, making 459 appearances and scoring 179 goals. He helped his team win 5 Italian league titles and 2 Italian cups.

9. Pavel Nedved (2001–2009)

Pavel Nedved was a attacking midfielder. (Credit: Sky Sports)

Pavel Nedved spent the peak years of his career in Juventus, and it became a glorious chapter in the club’s history. Mainly operating as an aggressive left midfielder, Nedved was known for his technical abilities, intelligence and control of the ball. Apart from initiating attacking transitions, he had excellent tackling skills. Scoring 65 goals and 68 assists in 327 matches, Nedved lifted 2 Italian championships, 2 Italian Super Cups and 1 Italienischer Zweitligameister. He won the 2003 Ballon d’Or, which reflected his domination at that time.

8. Giorgio Chiellini (2004–)

Giorgio Chiellini led Juventus to major success. (Picture was taken from football365.com)

Chiellini started his career as a defensive-minded left-back. But later in his career, he realised that his qualities were more suited for the centre back role. The Italian has solid physicality, an aggressive mentality, tacking power and aerial superiority.

After becoming the captain in 2008, Chiellini remained one of the most crucial players for his side. The Italian has already appeared 554 times for Juventus, winning 9 Italian Championships, 5 Italian Cups, 5 Italian Super Cups and 1 Italienischer Zweitligameister.

7. Roberto Bettega (1969–1983)

Roberto Bettega celebrating his goal. (Credit: YouTube)

Roberto Bettega dominated for an extended period in Italian football because of his incredible skill set. He was one of the players who used to give deep attention to tactics and knew the formulas to break defensive lines by using intelligence. Being tall, agile, fast and good in the air, he was able to convert aerial chances into goals.

Scoring 129 goals in 326 matches, Bettega helped Juventus secure 7 Italian Championships, 2 Italian Cups, and 1 Uefa Cup. He was one of the most feared forwards in his peak years.

6. Dino Zoff (1972–1983)

Dino Zoff had exceptional positioning skills. (Credit: juvefc.com)

Considered one of the best goalkeepers in Juventus’ history, Dino Zoff spent close to one decade with the Italian club. He was a cautious goalkeeper who relied on getting to the spot at the right time to make the save rather than showing audacious diving skills. Whenever required, he could do the flamboyant movement as well. Zoff played 330 matches with the Italian team helping them win 6 Italian championships, 2 Italian cups and 1 Uefa Cup.

5. Paolo Rossi (1981–1985)

Paolo Rossi in action for Juventus. (Credit: Juventus.com)

Considered one of the most prolific Italian strikers, Paolo Rossi spent four years at Juventus, showing his dazzling skills. Even though he wasn’t a physically strong player, he had impressive technical abilities, positioning knowledge and an eye for goal.

The forward scored 44 goals, gave 12 assists in 137 matches, helping his team lift 1 European Champion Clubs’ Cup, 2 Italian championships, 1 Italian cup, and 1 Europapokal der Pokalsieger Sieger and 1 Uefa Supercup. Rossi was a Ballon d’Or and world cup winner as well.

4. Zinedine Zidane (1996–2001)

Zinedine Zidane in his prime was a formidable force. (Credit: Reuters)

Considered one of the greatest players of all time, Zinedine Zidane played for Juventus in the initial days of his peak career. It was tough to find a player who had the perfect mixture of vision, accurate passing, ball controlling, and elegant movements.

He bagged 49 goals and 67 assists in 227 matches. Zidane won everything there was to win as a footballer. During his time at Juve, he lifted 2 Italian championships, 1 Italian Super Cup, 1 Intercontinental Cup and 1 Uefa Supercup.

3. Alessandro Del Piero (1993–2012)

Alessandro Del Piero celebrating his goal. (Credit: goal.com)

After joining Juventus from Padova in 1993, Alessandro Del Piero developed into one of the top forwards in the world. He left the Italian club as the highest scorer in its history. Nicknamed “fantasista”, Del Piero was known for his elegance, technical skills, eye for goal and shooting skills.

Scoring 290 goals and assisting 150 more in 705 matches, Del Piero helped the Italian team secure 6 Italian Championships, 1 Champions League, 1 Italian Cup, 4 Italian Super Cups, 1 Italienischer Zweitligameister, 1 Intercontinental Cup and 1 Uefa Supercup.

2. Gianluigi Buffon (2001–2018 & 2019–2021)

Gianluigi Buffon directing his teammates. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Considered one of the greatest goalkeepers ever to play the game, Gianluigi Buffon’s love for Juventus is immortal. First, the Italian shot-stopper joined the club from Parma in 2001. The young man rapidly developed into a top keeper and became a crucial player in the squad. He was known for his quick response, calm mind, agility, physical strength and leadership qualities.

After leaving Juventus in 2018, Buffon returned in 2019 due to his love for the club. Buffon played 685 times for the Italian team., becoming the second-highest appearance maker. The Italian shot-stopper lifted 11 Italian Championships, 5 Italian Cups, 6 Italian Super Cup, 1 Uefa Cup and 1 Italienischer Zweitligameister.

1. Michel Platini (1982–1987)

Michel Platini was an offensive midfield playmaker. (Credit: YouTube)

If you keep aside his controversial role as a UEFA president, Michel Platini is an absolute legend because of the mark he has left in football. Platini was quick, versatile, agile, and intelligent. He is considered one of the best passers of the game and one of the best free-kick takers of all time.

Platini spent ten years with Juventus, scoring 104 goals and providing 27 assists in 223 matches. He won 1 European Champion Clubs’ Cup, 2 Italian championships, 1 Italian cup, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 1 Europapokal der Pokalsieger Sieger and 1 Uefa Supercup.

