Predicted Manchester City lineup to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League

It’s back to Premier League football for Manchester City after an immense second-half display against PSG in the UEFA Champions League mid-week. And they take on Crystal Palace, who are languishing in 13th on the table, in an early Saturday kick-off on May 1.

The Citizens are already 10 points clear at the top from 2nd-placed Manchester United, with just 5 games remaining in the season. It is no doubt that the title is headed to the blue side of Manchester, and Pep Guardiola’s side can confirm that this weekend.

Team News

City boast of an incredibly fit team going into this gameweek and Ilkay Gundogan, who was at the end of a horror tackle from Idrissa Gueye on Wednesday night, has been cleared of any injuries.

Kevin de Bruyne has just recently regained fitness so we can expect the Spanish manager to rest the midfielder against Palace. Elsewhere, a changed front three could start keeping the second leg against PSG next Tuesday in mind. Expect Pep to field a highly-changed team this weekend.

Probable Manchester City XI

Formation: 4-3-3

Ederson (GK)

Ederson is one of the first names on the team sheet and his understudy, Zack Steffen, has only played one PL game season, so expect the Brazilian to start again.

Ederson makes the ManCity predicted starting XI to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Joao Cancelo (RB)

The Portuguese is an incredible player when it comes to utility and should see himself get league minutes down the right-hand side.

Aymeric Laporte (CB)

Laporte missed the game against PSG as John Stones started but will play in the league considering Stones’ red-card suspension still being active.

Ruben Dias (CB)

Partnering him should be Ruben Dias who has looked like a sellar signing from SL Benfica as he aims to win the PL in his debut season in England.

Benjamin Mendy (LB)

The Frenchman hasn’t seen a lot of minutes recently and this is a perfect time to start him and get him some PL minutes.

Fernandinho (DM)

The veteran is surely in his last few seasons at Manchester City and Pep would want to give rest to Rodri.

Ilkay Gundogan (CM)

Gundogan started against PSG but should also start against Palace considering City’s shortage of cover in central midfield.

Bernardo Silva (CM)

Silva should continue his run of starting on the right side of City’s central midfield and will torment Palace with his runs into the box.

Bernardo Silva starts in midfield for Manchester City these days.

Raheem Sterling (LW)

Sterling for Foden is one of the three changes up front that we expect to see as Pep would want his front three to be fresh for the game against PSG.

Gabriel Jesus (ST)

Jesus is struggling to get minutes despite Sergio Aguero’s absence but he is surely expected to be in the starting XI against Palace.

Ferran Torres (RW)

The Spanish winger is versatile and can play anywhere in the front three. Pep would love to offer his highly-rated youngster a much-needed start.

Manchester City signed Ferran Torres from Valencia.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace prediction

City will field a considerably weaker team against Palace but still would be too strong for the Londoners. We go with a 3-0 win for the to-be Premier League champions.

Manchester City predicted lineup to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League. (createformation.com)