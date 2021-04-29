Predicted Southampton lineup to take on Leicester City in the Premier League

Southampton take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Friday night in a clash of two teams at the opposing end of the table. Leicester are comfortably in 3rd position and have opened up a 4 point gap between themselves and Chelsea, who are in 4th.

As for the Saints, they don’t really have much left to fight for but pride. Europe and relegation are both improbable for them this season and Ralph Hasenhuttl would just look to ensure that his team finishes this season on a high. But they would love to take revenge for that FA Cup semi-final defeat against the same opposition earlier this month.

Team News

Ryan Bertrand is expected to start at left-back and Mohammed Salisu should make the bench in that case. Elsewhere, striker Michael Obafemi, midfielder Will Smallbone, and left-back Sam McQueen are sure to miss the game.

The big miss would definitely be Danny Ings, whose injury against Tottenham Hotspur puts him in a race to be fit in time for the UEFA Euros in the summer. Apart from them, Southampton have a largely fit squad with all their main players in contention.

Probable Southampton XI

Formation: 4-4-2

Alex McCarthy (GK)

McCarthy should retain his place between the sticks for Saints and start ahead of loanee, Fraser Forster.

Kyle Walker-Peters (RB)

The Englishman continues to impress for the Saints down the right-hand side and has become a solid right-back over the years

Jannik Vestergaard (CB)

The Danish colossus is Southampton’s main man at the back and Hasenhuttl would be needing him in top form against the Foxes if the Saints want to come away with anything on the night.

Jannik Vestergaard in action for Southampton.

Jan Bednarek (CB)

Bednarek is one of just 2 Southampton players to play in all their Premier League games so far, and he will continue that run on Friday.

Ryan Bertrand (LB)

The former Chelsea man is a very potent attacking left-back on his day and his crosses and attacking runs would be vital against Leicester.

James Ward-Prowse (DM)

He is the other Saints player to have featured in all their league games this season and his deadly set-pieces will be an ever-present threat.

Ibrahima Diallo (DM)

Signed from Stade Brest at the start of the season, Diallo has shown his worth as a bullish defensive midfielder and is expected to partner Ward-Prowse on Friday.

Theo Walcott (RM)

Walcott still has that explosiveness about him and his runs down the right-hand side means that the opposition can never have a moment’s rest.

Theo Walcott (L) is a menace for Southampton down the right-hand side. (imago Images)

Moussa Djenepo (LM)

The Mali winger is seriously fast and he would be hoping to cause Leicester’s right-hand side a ton of trouble.

Nathan Redmond (ST)

Winger by trade, Redmond has had to fill in the striker’s role in Ings’ absence but he still tends to play as a wide forward rather than a number 9.

Che Adams (ST)

Adams is Southampton’s main man up front and it is highly likely that he will have a part to play in any goals that Southampton end up scoring against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Che Adams is in the predicted starting XI for Southampton against Leicester City. (GETTY Images)

Southampton vs Leicester City prediction

Southampton would be hoping to come away with something here but Brendan Roders’ side seems to be just too good for them, at least on paper. We see a 2-1 win for the Foxes.