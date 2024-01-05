Ranking Every Port Vale Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Port Vale, a professional football club, has been establishing itself as a key player in the English football scene. Here, we look at the top 15 earners of the club, highlighting their salaries, recent form, and their contribution to the team.

Port Vale, competing in League One, the third division of men’s professional football in England, is recognized for its strategic team management and financial prudence. With a squad of 42 players, Port Vale balances young talent with experienced professionals, fostering a competitive and dynamic environment.

The club’s total wage bill for 2023 is £3,232,840 per year, amounting to £62,170 per week. This demonstrates Port Vale’s commitment to sustainable financial management while remaining competitive within League One.

15. Jason Lowe

Earning £2,100 weekly (£109,200 yearly), 31-year-old Jason Lowe, a versatile defensive right-back and midfielder, brings experience and tactical insight to Port Vale. His ability to adapt to various roles on the field and his consistent performance make him an invaluable asset to the team.

14. James Wilson

Striker James Wilson, 27, with a weekly salary of £2,100 (£109,200 annually), is known for his goal-scoring abilities and sharpness in the attacking third. His experience and finishing skills have been crucial in leading Port Vale’s offensive line.

13. Ethan Chislett

South African attacking right midfielder Ethan Chislett, 24, earns £2,300 weekly (£119,600 annually). His creativity and ability to find space make him a key playmaker, contributing significantly to the team’s attacking dynamics.

Ethan Chislett of Port Vale earns around £2,300 weekly. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

12. Dan Jones

28-year-old Dan Jones, a left central defender, earning £2,400 weekly (£124,800 annually), is a pillar in Port Vale’s defence. His solid defensive skills and ability to read the game have been essential in maintaining the team’s defensive structure.

11. Connor Ripley

Goalkeeper Connor Ripley, 30, with a salary of £2,400 weekly (£124,800 yearly), provides a reliable presence between the posts. His excellent shot-stopping and command of the penalty area contribute significantly to the team’s defensive stability.

10. Ben Garrity

Attacking midfielder Ben Garrity, 26, earns £2,500 weekly (£130,000 annually). His vision and attacking thrust are crucial in creating scoring opportunities, making him a vital component in Port Vale’s midfield.

9. Alex Iacovitti

Scottish central defender Alex Iacovitti, 25, earning £2,500 weekly (£130,000 yearly), is a key figure in the team’s defensive lineup. His aerial ability and tackling skills are instrumental in thwarting opposition attacks.

Alex Iacovitti earns £2,500 weekly by playing for Port Vale. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

8. Thomas Sang

24-year-old Thomas Sang, who plays as a right defender and midfielder, earns £2,600 weekly (£135,200 annually). His versatility and work rate on the right flank are vital for both the team’s defence and midfield play.

7. Ryan Loft

Striker Ryan Loft, 25, commands a weekly wage of £2,700 (£140,400 annually). His physical presence and aerial prowess make him a significant threat in the attacking third, especially in aerial duels and set pieces.

6. Kofi Balmer

Northern Irish central defender Kofi Balmer, 22, earns £3,000 weekly (£156,000 yearly). His defensive acumen and potential as a young talent are vital to Port Vale’s long-term defensive strategy.

5. Gavin Massey

30-year-old Gavin Massey, who can play as a right wing-back, attacking right midfielder, and striker, earns £3,200 weekly (£166,400 annually). His flexibility and attacking contributions across various positions make him a valuable player.

Gavin Massey of Port Vale earns around £3,200 weekly. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

4. Conor Grant

Left wing-back and defensive midfielder Conor Grant, 28, earns £3,400 weekly (£176,800 annually). His ability to balance defensive duties with contributions to the team’s forward play is key to Port Vale’s tactical setup.

3. Funso Ojo

Belgian defensive midfielder Funso Ojo, 31, with a salary of £4,300 weekly (£223,600 annually), plays a pivotal role in the midfield. His experience, ball control, and ability to break up opposition plays are crucial for the team’s balance.

2. Uche Ikpeazu

28-year-old English striker Uche Ikpeazu earns £4,500 weekly (£234,000 annually). His strength, pace, and finishing skills are central to Port Vale’s attacking strategy, making him a key player in the squad.

Uche Ikpeazu of Port Vale earns around £4,500 weekly. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

1. Alfie Devine

Topping the list is 18-year-old Alfie Devine, an English defensive and attacking midfielder, earning £7,500 weekly (£390,000 annually). His impressive technical skills, vision, and maturity on the field belie his young age, marking him as a player with significant potential and impact for Port Vale.

