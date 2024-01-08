How are racing horses trained?

Horse racing is a fascinating discipline. An easy bet online from 1xBet is waiting for you on dozens of different events of this discipline. The training they undergo to one day become champions is also an amazing process, so let’s examine it in more detail.

Everything starts when these noble animals are 2 years old. It’s pretty young, but in the horse world, that’s the perfect age. The first step is like kindergarten for horses. They get used to a halter, being around people, and following basic instructions. It’s all about patience and gentle guidance at this stage. Everybody can make an easy online bet from 1xBet on all horses who started like this too.

Becoming close to their jockeys

Then things get a bit more serious. The horses have to learn to accept a saddle and a rider. It’s not something that is rushed. This is because horses can also get scared if someone jumps on their back without warning. Formula 1 is another discipline that requires plenty of training, and the https://www.1xbet.ie/en/line/formula-1 website allows you to wager on it too.

Trainers take it slow, building trust and comfort. Here is an interesting fact: out of all the youngsters that start training, only about 70% actually make it to a race. The others might end up in different equestrian sports or as riding horses for leisure. The best racing horses can be wagered at 1xBet too.

Keeping horses fit

Now, let’s talk about fitness. These horses are like the Olympians of the animal world. Their training ramps up with all sorts of exercises. Some examples of them are gallops, and sprints. They need to build up speed and stamina. They can hit speeds of up to 40 miles per hour or 64 kilometers per hour. The training mixes long, slow runs with short, fast bursts to get them in top shape. Visit now the website 1xBet – profitable horse race betting can be made on the fastest racers too.

But it’s not just about physical strength. The mental game is huge. Horses are pretty sensitive, and they need to be mentally tough for the high-stress racing environment. Trainers spend loads of time making sure they’re confident and focused. It’s about creating a horse that’s calm under pressure.

Diet is another big thing. Racehorses eat like champions. Their diet is carefully planned with things like:

grains;

hay;

and supplements.

It’s all about giving them the right energy and keeping them healthy. And speaking of health, these horses see the vet quite frequently. They are constantly checked for any health issues. They get regular shots, and if they get hurt, they need special care. It’s like they have their own personal health team. There is profitable horse racing betting at 1xBet too, where the best prepared horses can be wagered today.