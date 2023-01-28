Pity Martínez 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Pity Martinez is an Argentine professional football player who plays as an attacking midfielder for the Saudi Professional League club Al-Nassr and for the Argentina national football team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Gonzalo Nicolás Martínez famously called Pity Martinez joined the Saudi Professional club Al-Nassr from the MLS club Atlanta United in 2020. Martínez is known for his technical skill and creativity on the field, as well as his ability to score goals and set up his teammates.

The player has represented Argentina’s national football team and is yet to establish himself as a top player on the international level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Pity Martinez joined the Saudi Professional club Al-Nassr from the MLS club Atlanta United in 2020. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Birth Place Guaymallén, Mendoza, Argentina Father’s Name Luis Martínez Mother’s Name Liliana Martínez Star Sign Gemini Net Worth £3,300,440 Age 29 Birthday 13 June 1993 Nationality Argentine Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Huracán, River Plate, Atlanta United, Al-Nassr Achievements 2x CONCACAF Champions League participant

2x FIFA Club World Cup participant

1x US Open Cup Winner

1x Campeones Cup Winner

1x Saudi Super Cup Winner

3x Argentinian Cup Winner

1x AFC Champions League participant

2x Recopa Sudamericana winner

2x Copa Libertadores winner

1x Footballer of the Year

1x South American Footballer of the Year Wife Priscila Ventura Children one daughter Social Media Instagram

Pity Martinez’s Net Worth and Salary

Pity is an experienced player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £3.3 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €9.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £728,000 per year playing as an attacking midfielder for Saudi Professional League side Al-Nassr.

Pity Martinez Club Career

Martinez began his professional career in 2013 with Racing Club in the Argentine Primera División. He quickly established himself as a key player for the team and helped lead Racing Club to the 2014 Argentine Primera División championship. He also won the Copa Sudamericana in 2014 and the Supercopa Argentina in 2015.

The net worth of Pity Martinez is estimated to be £3.3 million as of 2023. (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2018, Martínez was signed by River Plate, one of the biggest clubs in Argentina, where he helped the team win several trophies including the Copa Libertadores and the Supercopa Argentina. He was also named the 2018 South American Footballer of the Year, awarded by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), for his performances with River Plate.

In January 2019, Martínez was transferred to Atlanta United, where he has since become a crucial player for the team. He helped lead Atlanta to the 2019 U.S. Open Cup and the 2019 MLS Cup, where he was named the MVP of the final. He was also named to the 2019 MLS Best XI. On September 7, 2020, Martínez transferred to Al-Nassr, a team in the Saudi Professional League, for a reported fee of $18 million.

Pity Martinez International Career

Martínez has also made a significant impact on the international level with the Argentine national team. He was a member of the team that won Copa America in 2021. He has also represented his country in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 Copa America.

Pity Gonzalo Martinez was a member of the team that won Copa America in 2021. (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Pity Martinez Family

Martinez was born on 13 June 1993 in Guaymallén, Mendoza, Argentina to his mother Liliana Martínez, and his father Luis Martínez. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed.

Pity Martinez’s Wife – Priscila Ventura

Pity Martínez has been married to Priscila Ventura since 5 April 2019. They have one daughter. They are one big happy loving family. To ensure a strong bond within the family, Martinez often organises family activities and outings to keep the family connected.

Martinez has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Martinez earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.

Pity Martinez Cars and Tattoos

Pity Martinez has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Argentina. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

