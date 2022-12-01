Piotr Zielinski 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Piotr Zielinski is a Polish professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Italian club Napoli and for the Poland national football team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Piotr Sebastian Zielinski famously called Piotr Zielinski joined the Serie A club in 2016 and has made over 240 appearances for the club in his 6 years’ time. He is a regular player for the Italian side and has been playing at a top level.
He represents Poland’s football team at the national level. He is a part of Poland’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the coming paragraphs.
Piotr Zielinski Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Zabkowice Slaskie, Poland
|Father’s Name
|Bogusław Zielinski
|Mother’s Name
|Beata
|Star Sign
|Taurus
|Net Worth
|£3.8 million
|Age
|28
|Birthday
|20 May 1994
|Nationality
|Polish
|Position
|Midfielder
|Senior Clubs
|Udinese, Empoli, Napoli
|Achievements
|1X ITALIAN CUP WINNER
|Wife
|Laura Słowiak
|Children
|Maksymilian Zieliński
|Social Media
Piotr Zielinski Net Worth and Salary
Piotr has been making most of his income through footballing. The player is estimated to have a net worth of 3.8 million pounds as of 2022. The current market value of the player is valued at 40 million euros by Transfermarkt.
The player currently earns an average salary of 1.7 million pounds per year. The player needs to prove his worth to get a better salary from the top club.
Piotr Zielinski Club Career
Piotr started footballing at Orzeł Ząbkowice Śląskie academy in 2003 and left the club to join Zagłębie Lubin’s youth system in 2007. He was scouted by Udinese and after his successful trials with the club, he joined the club in 2011 and stayed with the youths till 2012 before getting promoted to the senior team.
He made his Serie A debut on 2 November 2012 against Cagliari coming in as a substitute in the 91st minute replacing Antonio Di Natale. He was loaned out to Empoli in 2014 for a season, but with his impressive time there, Empoli reached an agreement for one more year. He made a total of 63 appearances in his 2 years’ time at Empoli.
He joined Napoli on 4 August 2016 for a reported transfer fee of 16 million euros. He scored his goal for the club against Inter Milan and the match ended in a 3-0 win at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. He ended his first season with the club recording 6 goals.
He signed a contract extension with the club in August 2020 which made him stay at the club till 2024. He became the second-best Polish goalscorer in Serie A’s history after Arkadiusz Milik. He scored a goal in the match against Barcelona which ended in a 1-1 draw on 17 February 2022. He scored two goals and assisted one goal in the match against Liverpool on 7 September 2022 which ended in a 4-1 victory over the Reds.
Piotr Zielinski International Career
Zielinski made his international debut in a friendly match against Liechtenstein on 4 June 2013. He was included in the 35-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup squad of Poland. He is a part of the Poland squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and scored an important goal against Saudi Arabia which kept them alive in the tournament.
Piotr Zielinski Family
Piotr was born on 20 May 1994 in Zabkowice Slaskie, Poland. Bogusław Zielinski and Beata are his parents. Also, he has two brothers, Pawel and Tomasz Zielinksi. They both play football.
Piotr Zielinski Wife – Laura Slowiak
Piotr tied the knot on 15th June 2019 with his long-term girlfriend, Laura Slowiak. The couple was blessed with a son in 2021. His name is Maksymilian.
Piotr Zielinski Sponsors and Endorsements
Piotr has been seen endorsing some small firms on his social media account. He has been working hard to reach the top level so that he can get sponsored by a top company.
Piotr Zielinski Cars and Tattoos
The 5 feet 11-inch midfielder has been spotted driving a Porsche in the streets of England. It is certain that the player is having a luxurious lifestyle from his good net worth and might have a good collection of cars to roam around the city at the weekends. Unlike many footballers, the player has not shown his interest in getting tattooed.
FAQs about Piotr Zielinski
|What is the net worth of Piotr Zielinski?
|The net worth of Piotr Zielinski is £3.8 million.
|How many clubs have Piotr Zielinski played for?
|Piotr Zielinski has played with three clubs at the senior level –Udinese, Empoli, Napoli.
|How old is Piotr Zielinski?
|He is 28 years old.
|Nationality of Piotr Zielinski?
|He is Polish.
|Has Piotr Zielinski ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.