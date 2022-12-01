Piotr Zielinski 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Piotr Zielinski is a Polish professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Italian club Napoli and for the Poland national football team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Piotr Sebastian Zielinski famously called Piotr Zielinski joined the Serie A club in 2016 and has made over 240 appearances for the club in his 6 years’ time. He is a regular player for the Italian side and has been playing at a top level.

He represents Poland’s football team at the national level. He is a part of Poland’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the coming paragraphs.

Piotr Zielinski celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the 2022 World Cup Group against Saudi Arabia. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Piotr Zielinski Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Zabkowice Slaskie, Poland Father’s Name Bogusław Zielinski Mother’s Name Beata Star Sign Taurus Net Worth £3.8 million Age 28 Birthday 20 May 1994 Nationality Polish Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Udinese, Empoli, Napoli Achievements 1X ITALIAN CUP WINNER Wife Laura Słowiak Children Maksymilian Zieliński Social Media Instagram

Piotr Zielinski Net Worth and Salary

Piotr has been making most of his income through footballing. The player is estimated to have a net worth of 3.8 million pounds as of 2022. The current market value of the player is valued at 40 million euros by Transfermarkt.

The player currently earns an average salary of 1.7 million pounds per year. The player needs to prove his worth to get a better salary from the top club.

Piotr Zielinski Club Career

Piotr started footballing at Orzeł Ząbkowice Śląskie academy in 2003 and left the club to join Zagłębie Lubin’s youth system in 2007. He was scouted by Udinese and after his successful trials with the club, he joined the club in 2011 and stayed with the youths till 2012 before getting promoted to the senior team.

Piotr Zielinski is a brilliant footballer and an amazing human.



He recently bought two buildings, renovated them and turned them into children's homes run by the foundation he created.



The buildings are now homes to children who come from families ravaged by substance abuse. pic.twitter.com/XUUonWjUCS — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 26, 2022

He made his Serie A debut on 2 November 2012 against Cagliari coming in as a substitute in the 91st minute replacing Antonio Di Natale. He was loaned out to Empoli in 2014 for a season, but with his impressive time there, Empoli reached an agreement for one more year. He made a total of 63 appearances in his 2 years’ time at Empoli.

He joined Napoli on 4 August 2016 for a reported transfer fee of 16 million euros. He scored his goal for the club against Inter Milan and the match ended in a 3-0 win at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. He ended his first season with the club recording 6 goals.

He signed a contract extension with the club in August 2020 which made him stay at the club till 2024. He became the second-best Polish goalscorer in Serie A’s history after Arkadiusz Milik. He scored a goal in the match against Barcelona which ended in a 1-1 draw on 17 February 2022. He scored two goals and assisted one goal in the match against Liverpool on 7 September 2022 which ended in a 4-1 victory over the Reds.

Piotr Zielinski celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Napoli and Empoli. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Piotr Zielinski International Career

Zielinski made his international debut in a friendly match against Liechtenstein on 4 June 2013. He was included in the 35-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup squad of Poland. He is a part of the Poland squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and scored an important goal against Saudi Arabia which kept them alive in the tournament.

Piotr Zielinski Family

Piotr was born on 20 May 1994 in Zabkowice Slaskie, Poland. Bogusław Zielinski and Beata are his parents. Also, he has two brothers, Pawel and Tomasz Zielinksi. They both play football.

Piotr Zielinski Wife – Laura Slowiak

Piotr tied the knot on 15th June 2019 with his long-term girlfriend, Laura Slowiak. The couple was blessed with a son in 2021. His name is Maksymilian.

Piotr Zielinski with his wife Laura Slowiak and his new born son. (Credits: @zielu_94 Instagram)

Piotr Zielinski Sponsors and Endorsements

Piotr has been seen endorsing some small firms on his social media account. He has been working hard to reach the top level so that he can get sponsored by a top company.

Piotr Zielinski Cars and Tattoos

The 5 feet 11-inch midfielder has been spotted driving a Porsche in the streets of England. It is certain that the player is having a luxurious lifestyle from his good net worth and might have a good collection of cars to roam around the city at the weekends. Unlike many footballers, the player has not shown his interest in getting tattooed.

