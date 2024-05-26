Pierre-Emile Højbjerg Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, also known as Pierre-Emile Kordt Højbjerg, is a Danish midfielder who plays for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and the Denmark national team. Throughout his early career, the player has always been regarded as the best in his business and was considered one of the upcoming promising talents during his youth days, especially after winning the Danish Talent of the Year in 2013 and the Danish U17 Player of the Year in 2011.

After being on an impressive rise during his early career, Højbjerg’s trajectory was a bit slowed down due to immense pressure at Tottenham in the initial days, but Højbjerg came back really strong and cemented his place in the defensive midfielder role in Jose Mourinho’s golden side.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Danish talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Birth Place Copenhagen, Denmark Father’s Name Christian Højbjerg Mother’s Name Not Known Net Worth £33,384,000 Age 28 Birthday 5 August 1995 Nationality Denmark, France Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Bayern Munich, Augsburg, Schalke 04, Southampton, and Tottenham Hotspur Achievements Bundesliga 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16

DFB-Pokal 2012/13, 2013/14, 2015/16

FIFA Club World Cup 2013 Wife Josephine Siw Nielsen Children Rosa and Theo Højbjerg Social Media Instagram, Facebook

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg | Early Life and Family

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg was born on 5th August 1995 to middle-class parents, a Danish father Christian Højbjerg, and a French mother. He had been in love with football since childhood and used to play a lot during his youth. He is the second of the three sons his parents had and both of his brothers were also interested in the sport. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg is married to Josephine Siw Nielsen and since then, the couple has been living together peacefully. The couple has two children, Rosa and Theo Højbjerg, who are both very young and still studying in school.

Sunday afternoon: Smash Arsenal



Monday morning: Back with his family



You can’t not love Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 💙#COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/gGkHU2Kw5h — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) December 7, 2020

During his youth, after playing for local clubs like BK Skjold and Kjøbenhavns Boldklub, the player joined the youth academy of his boyhood club, Brøndby IF in 2009 at the age of 14. After showing signs of technical ability with outstanding ball distribution, 18-year-old Højbjerg was snatched up by German giants Bayern Munich and the player was part of Bayern’s youth setup and B team for the next two seasons, before making his grand step into senior team football in 2014.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg | Club Career

Bayern Munich

After joining Bayern, Højbjerg spent the first two seasons playing in both the first team and the reserves, with his first team debut coming on 13th April 2013 against 1. FC Nurnberg, making him the youngest ever player to play for the first team of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. During these two seasons, Højbjerg also won the 2013 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2014 DFB-Pokal and his impressive performances got him a contract extension from 8th January 2015 till 2018.

BEIJING, CHINA – JULY 18: Pierre Hojbjerg (L) of FC Bayern Muenchen challenges Javier Fuego of Valencia CF during the international friendly match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Valencia FC at the Audi Football Summit at National Stadium on July 18, 2015 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

However, with so much competition in the squad, Højbjerg was loaned out to Augsburg on 7th January 2015 for game time for the rest of that season. He provided impressive performances in 16 appearances for the Augsburg side and finished his loan spell with 2 goals for them. Nevertheless, Højbjerg was again loaned out to another Bundesliga club Schalke 04 on a season-long loan and after finishing the loan spell with 30 appearances for the club, Højbjerg decided to leave Bayern to become a first-team regular at another club.

Southampton

Højbjerg signed for Southampton on 11th July 2016 on a five-year deal for a transfer fee of £12.8 million and made his debut on 13th August in a 1-1 home draw against Watford. Højbjerg, in his first season, helped Southampton reach the 2017 EFL Cup final with impressive appearances in all of those five matches but eventually lost 3-2 to Manchester United in the final, in which Højbjerg didn’t play for even a single minute.

Højbjerg scored his first goal for the Saints on 18th March 2018 in the 2-0 win over EFL League One club Wigan Athletic in the sixth round of the FA Cup. Later that year, in December, the club’s manager made Højbjerg the Saints’ captain but Højbjerg was stripped of his captaincy in June 2020 after speaking publicly of his desire to leave the club.

Tottenham Hotspur

Consequently, Højbjerg signed for Tottenham Hotspur on 11th August 2020 on a five-year deal for a transfer fee of £15 million and made his debut on 13th September in a 1-0 home defeat against Everton. However, after becoming a regular under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham, Højbjerg managed to score his first goal for Spurs on 28th January 2021 in a 3-1 home loss to Liverpool.

In the 2022/23 season, Højbjerg managed to provide impressive performances in both the Premier League and the Champions League, with his 95th-minute goal away at Marseille helping Tottenham finish Group D at the top in the 2022/23 Champions League. Since then, the player has been a regular under Ange Postecoglou’s side and is a key figure in the dressing room for Spurs.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg | International Career

On the international level, after performing very well at the youth level for his country, Højbjerg was given his debut for the Denmark senior national team on 28th May 2014 against Sweden in a friendly. He scored his first international goal on 7th September 2014 as the equalizer in the 2-1 win over Armenia in the UEFA Euro 2016 qualification campaign. Consequently, Højbjerg was given consistent chances in the senior national team and the player soon made the defensive midfielder position his own in the Denmark national team.

Although Højbjerg missed out on the 23-man final squad of Denmark for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after being named in the 35-man preliminary squad, Højbjerg was named in the final squad for Denmark for the UEFA Euro 2020. In the tournament, in which Denmark was given a huge setback with Christian Eriksen’s medical emergency in the very first match, Højbjerg became one of the driving forces to take Denmark deep into the knockouts of the competition.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg | Sponsors and Endorsement

Although Pierre-Emile Højbjerg’s other sponsors are unknown, the player has been known to have a long-term deal with the sportswear company Addidas regarding his boot sponsors. Being an aspiring and developing player, Doherty is certain to get more sponsors running after his signature in the future.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Danish midfielder #05 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg | Philanthropic Activities

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has been quite known for his philanthropy, with many of his charity-related works. He and his Tottenham teammates also donated to the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice charity, which is working towards saving the lives of children with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions and their families. He is also known for his contribution to the Saints Foundation during his time at Southampton.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg | Records and Statistics

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he has played for till now in his career, are presented in the table below:

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Tottenham Hotspur 175 10 16 Southampton FC 134 5 6 FC Schalke 04 30 0 2 Bayern Munich 25 0 1 FC Augsburg 16 2 3 Denmark 73 7 10

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg | Net Worth

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg reportedly has a net worth of around £33,384,000. Much of it is due to his huge contract with Tottenham Hotspur, which includes impressive wages of around £5,720,000 per year.

Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg (Photo by IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg | Cars and Tattoos

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg is not an open person, as he isn’t flashy and doesn’t like to show his life on social media. However, he is known to own a classy Audi e-tron, showing his impressive taste. Regarding tattoos, the player is known to have ink all over his arm as can be seen in the various matches.

FAQs