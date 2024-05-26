Yves Bissouma Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Yves Bissouma is a Malian defensive midfielder who plays for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and the Mali national team. Throughout his early career, the player has always been regarded as the best in his business and was considered one of the upcoming promising talents during his youth days, especially during his time at Brighton.

After being on an impressive rise during his early career, Bissouma’s trajectory was a bit slowed down due to immense competition at Tottenham, but Bissouma started the 2023/24 season on a very promising note with two consecutive MOTM awards in the first two matches of the season and has continued his form to cement a starting place in Ange Postecoglou’s side.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Malian talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Yves Bissouma | Early Life and Family

Yves Bissouma was born on January 30, 1996, to parents from Mali who belonged to the middle class. He had a deep passion for football from a young age and spent countless hours playing the sport during his youth. Yves Bissouma is happily married and has a wonderful child, although the specific details have not been disclosed. He departed from his home at a young age to undergo training at the training center in Mali.

In his younger years, the player became a part of the youth academy of the local team, Real Bamako, in 2014 when he was 18 years old. With impressive ball distribution skills and a knack for technical ability, 18-year-old Bissouma captured the attention of French scouts, leading to his signing with the renowned French club Lille for their esteemed youth academy.

Yves Bissouma | Club Career

Lille

Four months after arriving in Lille in February 2016, Bissouma signed his first professional contract with the club on 7th July 2016 for three years. After playing for the reserve team in his first season at the club, Bissouma got his fair share of chances to represent Lille’s first team and his performance in the 2017/18 season earned him a move to a Premier League club.

Brighton

Bissouma signed for Brighton on 17th July 2018 on a five-year contract for an undisclosed transfer fee and made his debut on the opening day of the 2018/19 PL season in a 2-0 loss to Watford. Bissouma scored his first goal for the Sussex club on 5th January 2019 in the FA Cup third-round match against Bournemouth. In the next few seasons at Brighton, Bissouma bossed around the midfield, providing prominent displays at the center of the field.

Although the player did get suspended a lot at Brighton, Bissouma always returned with a banger of a goal from outside the box, every time he returned from those suspensions. In fact, during the 2021/22 season, returning from a suspension, Bissouma scored a goal from 20 yards out in a 3-0 victory over Wolves, taking Brighton’s point tally to 44, breaking the club’s previous record of 41 in the Premier League. Bissouma was also part of Brighton’s largest top-flight victory, which came as a 4-0 home thrashing of Manchester United during the 2021/22 season itself.

Tottenham Hotspur

Bissouma signed for Tottenham on 14th June 2022 on a four-year deal for a transfer fee of £30 million and made his debut for Spurs on 6th August in a 4-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League. Since then, Bissouma has tried to maintain his spot in the Spurs’ midfield but has found it very difficult to do so.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: Martin Oedegaard of Arsenal battles for possession with Yves Bissouma of Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

However, Bissouma started the 2023/24 season with a bang, providing consecutive MOTM performances in the opening games of the season and since then, the player has become a vital part of Spurs’ team under Ange Postecoglou this season.

Yves Bissouma | International Career

On the international level, after performing very well at the youth level for his country, Bissouma was given his debut for the Mali senior national team during the 2016 AFCON semifinal against Ivory Coast, in which he scored the only goal of the match but later went on to lose the final against DR Congo.

Bissouma was also named in Mali’s squad for the 2021 AFCON and played in all four of Mali’s matches, helping his nation reach the Round of 16s in the tournament in which they were knocked out by Equatorial Guinea on 26th January on penalties. Since then, Bissouma has been a constant in the Mali senior national team.

Yves Bissouma | Sponsors and Endorsement

Although Yves Bissouma’s other sponsors are unknown, the player has been known to have a long-term deal with the sportswear company Nike regarding his boot sponsors. Being an aspiring and developing player, Bissouma is certain to get more sponsors running after his signature in the future.

Yves Bissouma | Philanthropic Activities

Yves Bissouma has been quite known for his philanthropy, with many of his charity-related works. He and his Tottenham teammates also donated to the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice charity, which is working towards saving the lives of children with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions and their families. He is also known for his donation of signed jerseys for auctions related to charities.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 07: Yves Bissouma of Tottenham Hotspur warms up during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Yves Bissouma | Records and Statistics

Yves Bissouma’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he has played for till now in his career, are presented in the table below:

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Brighton 124 6 3 LOSC Lille 55 4 2 Tottenham Hotspur 48 0 0 Mali 33 3 4

Yves Bissouma | Net Worth

Yves Bissouma reportedly has a net worth of around £15,980,120. Much of it is due to his huge contract with Wolves, which includes impressive wages of around £5,200,000 per year.

Yves Bissouma | Cars and Tattoos

Yves Bissouma is not an open person, as he isn’t flashy and doesn’t like to show his life on social media. However, he is sure to own many luxury cars, as he was known for getting banned from driving cars. Regarding tattoos, the player is known to have ink on his forearms, as per sources.

