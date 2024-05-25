Eric Dier Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Eric Dier is a defender who currently plays for the German powerhouse Bayern Munich. The versatile defender has also represented the Three Lions on some of their biggest occasions. Dier, who at first started playing as a defensive midfielder, has now established himself as a central defender. His swift defensive prowess and aerial threat are what makes him different from others.

This article delves into the key aspects of the English talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Full Name Eric Jeremy Edgar Dier Age 30 Nationality British Birthplace Cheltenham, England Date of Birth 15 January 1994 Height 6 ft 2 inches (1.87 m) Star Sign Aquarius Position Defender Clubs Sporting CP, Tottenham Hotspur, and Bayern Munich Net Worth €3.6 million

Eric Dier | Early Life and Family

Eric Jeremy Edgar Dier was born in England in the streets of Cheltenham on January 15, 1994. The family moved to Portugal in 2001, after which Eric spent most of his childhood days in Portugal. While his mother was a working woman, his father was a renowned athlete. In Portugal, he attended the International Preparatory School, where he started becoming passionate about football. Dier stayed in Portugal while his parents came back to England. This decision proved pivotal, as his skill was soon recognized by the scouts. He went on to join Sporting Lisbon’s Academy after passing the trials. In 2011, Dier joined Everton on loan, where he played for the U18.

Eric Dier was born into a family that values hard work and athleticism. Louise Dier, the mother of Dier, was a working woman who got a job at UEFA Euro 2004, while Jeremy Dier, his father, was a great tennis player. Eric Dier was not the sole kid in the family, he lived with his two sisters and three brothers. Currently, Eric Dier is 30 years old and married to Anna Modler.

Eric Dier | Club Career

Sporting CP

After returning from his loan spell, Dier soon started to make an impact while playing for the academy, which earned him his debut with Sporting Lisbon’s B team in the 2012–13 season. On November 4, 2012, he scored his first goal for the B team. His impressive performance on the B team earned him a call-up to the first team. Since then, he has been playing as a starter for the senior team. His stint for Sporting Lisbon came to an end when he got his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur in 2014. In his 2 year spell for Sporting Lisbon, he played a total of 32 games, scored 1 goal and provided 5 assists.

Eric Dier during his Sporting CP days (via GETTY)

Tottenham Hotspur

August 2nd, 2014 marked a significant moment in his new career. Dier got his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur at a fee of £4 million, signing a 5-year contract. Mauricio Pochettino gave him his first minutes just two weeks later, on August 16, 2014. Dier instantly made his mark by scoring his debut goal against West Ham United. On March 1st, 2015, Dier made his first start against Rivals Chelsea in the League Cup Final. In his first season, Dier scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists.

After a strong start to the 2015/16 season, Dier was quickly rewarded with a contract extension, which kept him until 2020. Dier’s versatility and work rate impressed England Manager Roy Hudson, who later called him to the national team. At the end of the 2015/16 campaign, Dier had scored 4 goals for the club. Initially playing as a defensive midfielder, Dier was later shifted to the backline, adding further depth to the defense. October 25, 2016 proved to be a momentous day in Dier’s career. He went on to captain his side against Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – AUGUST 08: Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on August 08, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Dier established himself as the starter, leading the backline for several years, he was on the sidelines for months due to appendicitis. After the arrival of Antonio Conte, things started to change, and Dier started to regain his starting role. Due to inconsistency and injuries, Dier had to sit on the sidelines for several matches. In 2023, Spurs signed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager which eventually proved to be a turning point in Dier’s career. In search of regular football, the Englishmen joined Bayern Munich in January 2024. As a Spurs player, Dier has made a total of 365 appearances, in which he has scored 13 goals and assisted 12 for Spurs.

Bayern Munich

In January 2024, Dier embarked on a new chapter by joining the German giants, Bayern Munich on a six month loan. This move saw him reunite with his former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane. Dier wasted no time making his mark as he was handed his debut by Thomas Tuchel against Union Berlin on January 24, 2024. Solidifying his position as a starter for the team, he has made a total of 9 appearances till now. His loan period is now over and will continue playing for Bayern Munich.

Eric Dier’s debut against Union Berlin (Getty)

Eric Dier | International Career

Dier’s talent was very evident from an early age. He hailed through the ranks of U-18 and U-20. He was a part of the 2013 U-20 World Cup and performed impressively. In 2015, Dier was called to represent the Three Lions in a friendly match. Roy Hudson showed his trust in the young lad and made his debut against Spain. Finally, in March 2016, Dier was able to register his name on the scoresheet for the first time.

AL KHOR, QATAR – DECEMBER 04: Eric Dier of England reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Under the management of Gareth Southgate, Dier’s dream of captaining the England side came true. In a match against Germany, he went on to captain the three lions. Dier was also named on the 23-man list for the 2018 World Cup and played an influential role throughout the tournament. Despite his valiant effort, Croatia was able to beat England in the semis. While Dier’s form had dipped in recent years, he remained a part of Gary Southgate’s plans. He also represented England in the 2019 Nations League and the 2020 European Championship.

Eric Dier | Statistics

Eric Dier has been one of the finest and most versatile players ever to play in the Premier League. The table below comprises all his appearances and the contributions he has made in his career.

Teams Appearances Goals Assist Sporting CP 32 1 5 Tottenham Hotspur 365 13 12 Bayern Munich 10 – – England 49 3 –

Eric Dier | Net Worth

The 30-year-old defender currently has a net worth of £34.84 million. Eric Dier is currently paid £4.4 million per year, which gives him a total value of £16.35 million at the end of the contract. His regular weekly salary is £85,000, but because he made a loan move to Bayern Munich, his weekly earnings were reduced to £42.7.

Eric Dier | Sponsorships and Endorsements

Constantly playing for elite clubs from the start, Dier has earned himself various lucrative deals in his career. In 2018, Dier secured a high-profile role as the global brand ambassador of the German grooming company Braun. Eric Dier has also renowned himself as a famous entrepreneur off the field, as he is the co-founder of the social media app Spotlas. Dier is a sponsored athlete for the sports brand Nike. He often endorses Nike bands such as the Nike Phantom GT2 Elite.

Eric Dier | Philanthropic Activities

While Eric Dier shines on the pitch, his dedication to humanitarian causes makes him a remarkable person off the pitch. In 2020, Sported made Eric Dier their ambassador. Sported is the UK’s largest network of community groups that help young children build esteem, a sense of self-worth, and a healthy relationship with their parents. Dier’s active involvement in such social causes shows his determination to make a positive impact on younger generations.

Eric Dier | Tattoos and Cars

Apart from being passionate about football, Eric Dier has a deep interest in luxury cars. He owns an Aston Martin DB11 for its glossy design and a Range Rover Vogue for comfort. Thus, this suggests that Dier appreciates both speed and lavish interiors. Even though he harbors a deep interest in cars, Eric Dier is not a big fan of tattoos, opting for a tattoo-free look.

🚨 | Eric Dier must follow strict car rule at Bayern Munich once transfer is completed, Harry Kane did the same. pic.twitter.com/dAZheEgI9u — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 6, 2024

FAQs