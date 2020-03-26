Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini are under self-quarantine at their home in Turin, Italy

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala shared an update saying that he and his girlfriend were fine after testing positive for coronavirus.

Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini. (Image credits: Twitter)

Juventus star Dybala and Oriana Sabatini had been in self-quarantine at their home in Turin, since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The duo had been staying indoors as part of the mandatory precautionary required to fight the spread of the virus. Dybala took to his Instagram account and informed his fans and followers that he and his girlfriend were doing fine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-KqrTZq4-g/

Dybala posted a photo of himself, making the ok sign, with a caption that read: “We’re fine”, reassuring the public that both of them were in good health.

Sabatini says they will undergo a new swab on March 31

Dybala’s girlfriend Sabatini, on the other hand, explained that the couple would undergo a mew swab coming 31st this month.

Oriana was recounting her experiences after contracting the virus during an interview with Argentine broadcaster La 100.

Argentine Paulo Dybala was the third Juventus player to have tested positive for coronavirus. (Getty Images)

“We have been in isolation for nine days: now we are better but two or three days ago I felt pretty bad. The doctors said they would make another swab on March 31. In the meantime, they told us to rest and prescribed some vitamins to take.”

Dybala was the third Juventus player to have tested positive with teammates Daniele Rugani, and Blaise Matuidi having contracted the virus earlier.

Italian Daniele Rugani was first Serie A player to have contracted the Covid-19 virus. (Getty Images)

Italy has been one of the worst affected nations in the world, with more than 74,000 positive cases reported.

They reported 683 new deaths taking the death toll to 7503 after the virus spread like wildfire.