A recent poll carried out by Le Journal de Mickey found that French striker Kylian Mbappe is no longer a favourite among children.

Back in 2019, a ranking established by the same journal had proved that the 21-year-old was the most preferred French personality among children aged between seven to 14. However, this year’s polls showed a downward spiral for the young French star.

He fell two places down to third in the list and is behind French singer Sporano and duo Bigflo & Oli, who grabbed the first and second places respectively.

Mbappe, nevertheless, expressed his gratitude to the children by thanking them for their support this year also.

Other footballers’ popularity also decreased

Meanwhile, seven members of the 2018 French World Cup-winning squad were among the children’s favourite’s last year.

Like Mbappe most of them have also fallen down the pecking order among children this year. Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann, who was fifth last year has lost a spot and is currently sixth in the list.

Mbappe’s teammates N’ Golo Kante, Benjamin Pavard, Hogo Lloris, Samuel Umititi, who were second, seventh, eighth and ninth respectively do not appear in the overall-37 list.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba slid from 10th to 12th, while judoka Teddy Riner broke into the top-ten. He has grabbed the ninth place and is in between French singer Louane and actor Issa Doumbia.

Zinedine Zidane and Didier Deschamps held onto their positions in the top-30 and have even made slight progress this year.

Real Madrid boss Zidane progressed from 26th to 22nd while the World Cup-winning coach improved his position slightly by climbing one place to 28th.