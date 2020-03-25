The PSG attacker is currently under self-quarantine in Brazil

Neymar once again grabbed the headlines after his immature actions caused a scandal in his native country.

With the coronavirus gripping the world in fear, Neymar and fellow countryman Thiago Silva had chosen to return to Brazil as part of the mandatory quarantine measures.

PSG star Neymar is undergoing self-quarantine in his native Brazil. (Image credit: AFP)

The PSG attacker has been living under self-isolation in one of his luxury villas in Mangaratiba – a city near to Rio de Janeiro.

However, the Brazilian created quite a storm when he was spotted outside at a supermarket despite the quarantine period still on.

His immature actions were not very well received as he was strongly criticised by the Brazilian press.

Neymar was seen buying products in large quantities at the Angra dos Reis supermarket. The market is located several kilometres away from his residence.

PSG’s Neymar smiles while playing in a Ligue One encounter. (Getty Images)

Brazil currently is going through a difficult phase with more than 2000 Covid-19 cases, and the death toll has mounted to 25.

Neymar’s tribute to health workers

It was only a few days back that Neymar had received a lot of attention for posting a video. The PSG star paid his tributes to the health workers in Brazil via his social media handles.

Uma salva de palmas a todos os profissionais da saúde 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 obrigado por arriscar suas vidas ❤️❤️❤️ #ficaemcasa #StayHome pic.twitter.com/FQe8FSwy0i — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 20, 2020

The former Barcelona winger thanked the health workers for their continued efforts in combating the spread of the virus that has affected the world.

He posted a video with the caption: “A big round of applause to all health professionals. Thank you for risking your lives”, with the hashtag ‘StayHome’ in a bid to inform the public about the seriousness of the issue.

However, his latest actions have once again put him in the bad light questioning his intent while posting those videos.