Peruvian defender Miguel Trauco showers words of praise upon Brazilian superstar Neymar.

Trauco currently plays as left-back for French outfit Saint-Etienne and is not someone new to Neymar, who plays for PSG. The pair have played each other on numerous occasions in Ligue 1.

Peruvian defender Miguel Trauco. (Image credit: Twitter)

Neymar prefers to play across the left flank and comes across his Peruvian counterpart often when both sides meet. Trauco was in conversation with media outlet But Football Club when he decided to shower praises upon the Brazilian forward.

When asked as to whom he considered as the best player in the world Trauco did not have to think twice before. According to him, Neymar is currently the best player in the world.

“We have clashed several times lately. So far, I have only beaten him once, in November, in the United States, during a friendly match. He’s a great player. The best player in the world today? Neymar”, Trauco said.

Brazil’s Neymar in the match against Monaco (Image credit: AFP)

Neymar has often been criticised for his provocative ball-to-toe style that has been seen as a lack of respect or humility by some of his opponents. However, considering Trauco’s opinion that’s not the case with everyone.

Cafu rates Neymar ahead of Messi

Meanwhile, former captain and World Cup winner with Brazil Cafu rated his fellow countryman Neymar ahead of Argentine Lionel Messi.

According to the Selecao legend, Neymar is the most technically skillful player in the world at the moment.

He also added that despite being a huge fan of Messi, he would stick with his opinion that Neymar was technically better than the Barcelona forward.

Brazilian legend Cafu heaped praised upon Neymar. (Image credit: FIFA)

“Today, as far as technical skill, there is no player that is superior to Neymar, not even Messi, who I am a big fan of,” said Cafu during a Skype interview with Fox Sports Brazil.

However, Cafu also added that the world wants to watch Neymar play but dedicate himself to football.

Neymar has been impressive for PSG this season, scoring a total of 16 goals across all competitions and even helping them advance into the Champions League quarterfinals beating Borussia Dortmund.