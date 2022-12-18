Owen Bevan 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more￼

Owen Bevan is a Welsh Professional football player who currently plays as a centre-back for the National League club Yeovil Town on loan from the Premier League club AFC Bournemouth and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Owen Lucas Bevan famously called Owen Bevan joined the National League club on loan for the 2022/23 season. He is a regular player for the Gaffer in the team and works hard to prove his worth in the league.

He represents the U21 team of the Wales National team and currently awwaits his senior team call-up. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.

Owen Bevan joined the Yeovil Town club on loan from AFC Bournemouth for the 2022/23 season. (Credits: @owenbevan6 Instagram)

Owen Bevan Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Winchester, England Father’s Name Lester Bevan Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth NA Age 19 Birthday 26 October 2003 Nationality English Position Centre-back Senior Clubs AFC Bournemouth, Truro City, Yeovil Town. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Owen Bevan’s Net Worth and Salary

Owen is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is not available on the internet. The market value of the player in 2022 is not available. Since the player started his career now he has yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a whopping salary of €8.3k per year playing for AFC Bournemouth. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Owen Bevan Club Career

Owen started footballing at AFC Bournemouth in 2013. He played with the youths till 2022 before getting promoted to the senior squad of the club. He was appointed as the club’s U18 team captain for the 2021/22 season. He was loaned out to Truro City in January 2022 until the end of the season.

🍒 First one here in a series of upcoming pieces on Cherries' loanees.



I have caught up with some people who have been watching them first hand in recent months, starting with Owen Bevan at @YTFC.



Thanks to @SheridanRobins for her insight #afcb #ytfc https://t.co/NX5WlU801l — Tom Crocker (@TomCrockerEcho) December 14, 2022

He signed his first professional contract with the club in March 2021 and the club decided to offer him a new contract in May 2022. He featured in the first team for the first time in the friendly match against Real Sociedad. He made his debut for the club against Norwich City in the League match which resulted in a win after penalty shootouts.

He was named to the first team for the 2022/23 season but was sent out on loan to Yeovil Town. He joined the team on loan for a season and has been playing there regularly.

Owen Bevan International Career

Owen was called up to represent the U21 team of Wales for the 2022 UEFA European U19 Championship. He made his debut for the team against Austria’s U21 in a friendly match that ended in a 2-0 defeat in September 2022.

Owen Bevan Family

Owen was born on 26 October 2003 in Winchester, England. His father Lester Bevan was a boxing coach. Owen’s brother Taylor was a former Boxing Champion and represented Wales at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and bagged silver in the men’s light heavyweight game.

Owen Bevan’s Girlfriend

The Centre-back is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be secretly dating someone.

Owen Bevan is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @owenbevan6 Instagram)

Owen Bevan Sponsors and Endorsements

Owen has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Owen Bevan Cars and Tattoos

Owen Bevan has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

Read More:

FAQs about Owen Bevan