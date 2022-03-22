Ollie Watkins Girlfriend Ellie Alderson Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Ellie Alderson? Meet The Girlfriend Of Ollie Watkins

Ellie Alderson is an interior designer and she is famous for being the girlfriend of English star Ollie Watkins. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Ellie Alderson has been doing hard work in her professional sector to achieve greater success. However, when it comes to her private life, she has been enjoying her relationship with Ollie Watkins. The duo frequently appears together in football award shows. Today we are going to take a detailed look into their love life. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Ollie Watkins.

Ollie Watkins has been having a phenomenal season at Aston Villa. His 7 goals and 1 assist in 27 appearances has made a clear difference for the team. But, today we are not going to talk further about his career, because we are focusing on his love life. So without further ado, let’s get started.

Ellie Alderson Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 3, 1996 Place of Birth England Nationality English Residency England Partner Ollie Watkins Job N.A Instagram @ellsalderson Height 5 ft 4 in (1.65 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Sofia Alderson (Twin sister) Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $100,000

Ellie Alderson Childhood and Family

Ellie’s date of birth is June 3, 1996. The English beauty is pretty secretive regarding her private information. She doesn’t want the media to spoil her day-to-day activities. Instead, she enjoys a happy and peaceful life without the intervention of excessive public interest. That’s why gathering information about her family and childhood has become difficult for us.

The details of her parents are still under review. Our report suggests she has a twin sister. We believe she had a comfortable childhood as her parents fulfilled all her needs and want. We are on the lookout for further details about her family. We will update the article if we find new information. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Ollie Watkins.

Ellie Alderson was born in England. (Credit: Instagram)

Ellie Alderson Education

Ellie hasn’t shared much about her education journey. But as she spent most of her childhood in England, we believe she went to a local high school. Ellie completed a Diploma course on interior design from a private university.

Ellie Alderson career

Ellie is an interior designer. After finishing her studies, she joined the corporate workforce. Due to the lack of information, we are unsure where she is working. Furthermore, our data indicate that Ellie has secured a higher position in her office because of the massive work she has put in towards her job.

Apart from being a designer, Ellie is also a mother. The latter role sometimes feels heavier than the former. But she has developed himself into a great mother by taking good care of her child. She also has the help of Ollie in this matter.

Ellie Alderson is an interior designer and a mother. (Credit: Instagram)

Ellie Alderson Net Worth

Ellie has a net worth of $100,000, which primarily represents the earnings from her interior design role. Despite becoming a mother, she has continued her job, which reflects the determination of the English beauty. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle with the help of her significant income.

Ollie Watkins has a net worth of over $20 Million. The Aston Villa star currently earns £3,9 Million per year. He is one of the highest-paid stars of his team, and as his career grows, his income would also rise upwards.

Ellie Alderson and Ollie Watkins relationship

Ollie Watkins met with his girlfriend in 2018. He was playing for Brentford at that time, but he wasn’t a big star. Despite his stardom, Ellie was attracted to the English star. Their conversation went further after their first meeting as both were interested in taking the relationship forward.

Ollie Watkins met with his girlfriend in 2018. (Credit: Instagram)

The duo started going out on dates. The pair have remained inseparable since then, and their trust in each other has helped them overcome many obstacles. The couple feels comfortable around each other and starts sharing their secrets.

Despite career pressure, Ollie’s love story advanced at a fast pace. They were sunken in love in only a few months. The couple enjoys their time together as they make a lot of public appearances.

Ellie Alderson and Ollie Watkins Children

The duo welcomed their first child, a daughter named Amara May Watkins, in September 2021. Due to training sessions and matches, Ollie doesn’t get much time to spend with his daughter. But they both enjoy quality time with their daughter whenever at home.

Ollie Watkins with his wife and son. (Credit: Instagram)

Ellie Alderson Social media

Ellie has gained popularity on Instagram after her relationship with Ollie Watkins became public. Her feeds are filled with pictures of her partner and daughter. She loves travelling and has been to many famous cities like Paris, New York, Las Vegas and even Barbados. She often posts alluring images from such exotic locations.

FAQs about Ellie Alderson

