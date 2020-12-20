Norwich City monitoring Brentford midfielder Emiliano Marcondes

According to the Daily Mail, EFL Championship leaders Norwich City are keeping tabs on the contract situation of Brentford star Emiliano Marcondes ahead of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old midfielder started out at the academy of Hvidovre IF in his homeland Denmark before moving to the Nordsjaelland youth setup in 2010.

Having risen through the ranks, Marcondes went on to make 120 appearances, before signing for Brentford in January 2018 on a free transfer.

Emiliano Marcondes has been with Brentford since 2018 (Getty Images)

After spending 18 months at the club, the midfielder spent the first half of the last season on loan at Midtjylland. Since returning, Marcondes has been a regular at the club and has gone on to feature 77 times for the Bees, scoring seven goals. (h/t Transfermarkt)

Pretty much a regular fixture in the side, Marcondes has featured in 16 of Brentford’s 20 Championship matches this term. However, the Dane’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, sparking speculations over his future.

While talks over a new deal have been held. Marcondes’ situation has attracted interest from current Championship leaders Norwich City.

The Canaries are pushing hard to secure a swift return to the Premier League and may dip their toes into the market to bolster the squad.

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke (Getty Images)

Along with Norwich, Marcondes has also popped up on the radars of fellow Championship clubs Nottingham Forest as well as QPR.

However, with talks being held between the midfielder and Brentford, there is still a chance that he might pen a new contract with the Bees. It will be interesting to see how this develops in the coming weeks.