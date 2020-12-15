Norwich City forward Carlton Morris wanted by Barnsley

According to The Telegraph (h/t Eastern Daily Press), Norwich City striker Carlton Morris has emerged as a transfer target for Barnsley ahead of the January transfer window. The 24-year-old is currently on loan at MK Dons.

Morris is a product of the Norwich City academy but has never quite been able to make the grade in the first-team.

The centre-forward has had loan spells away at Oxford United, York City, Hamilton Academical, Rotherham United and Shrewsbury Town before enjoying another temporary stint at Rotherham.

Carlton Morris (R) is on loan at MK Dons (Getty Images)

This past January saw Morris join MK Dons on loan until the end of the 2019/20 season, following which he was signed on for the rest of the 2020/21 campaign on another temporary deal.

So far this term, Morris has made 22 appearances for MK Dons in all competitions, scoring four goals in the process. The Englishman has now entered the radars of Barnsley, who are keen on signing him. (h/t Eastern Daily Press)

Morris is in the final year of his current contract with Norwich City. This January would be their final chance to make some money from the 24-year-old’s sale. It is claimed that the Canaries are likely to demand a transfer fee of £300,000. (h/t Eastern Daily Press)

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke. (Getty Images)

Despite having come through the youth ranks, Morris has made just one senior appearance for Norwich. It will be interesting to see whether the Canaries cut short his loan spell and offload him permanently in January.