Celtic star Hatem Abd Elhamed wanted by four clubs

According to Glasgow Live, Celtic star Hatem Abd Elhamed could be on his way back to Israel in January, with four clubs from his homeland eyeing his signature.

The 29-year-old defender came through the youth ranks at Maccabi Tel Aviv and has had stints at RSC Charleroi, FC Ashdod, Dinamo, KAA Gent and Hapoel Be’er Sheva before he moved to Celtic in the summer last year.

Since joining the club, the versatile defender has featured 29 times for the Scottish champions, setting up seven goals, four of which have come in the ongoing season.

Hatem Abd Elhamed could be on his way out of Celtic in January (Getty Images)

However, Elhamed has admitted to being unsettled in Scotland, more so since lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 29-year-old has been angling for a return to Israel and his wishes could be fulfilled come January. (h/t Glasgow Live)

As per the report, Elhamed’s former club Hapoel Be’er Sheva are keen on taking him back. The Israeli outfit’s manager, Yossi Abukasis, has admitted to being intent on bringing the defender back to the club.

“Hatem is an excellent player that every team would want to sign. If we can bring him here to the club it will be a huge blessing for us.”

However, they will have to face competition from Israeli league leaders Maccabi Haifa, along with Maccabi Tel Aviv and Beitar Jerusalem in order to sign Elhamed from Celtic. (h/t Glasgow Live)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon (Getty Images)

It remains to be seen where the 29-year-old ends up. But it does seem like his time at Celtic Park is drawing to a close.