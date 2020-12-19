Derby County keen to sign Tyler Roberts from Leeds United

According to Football Insider (h/t Derbyshire Live), EFL Championship outfit Derby County are interested in signing Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts in January.

It is further claimed that the Premier League side will allow a transfer to go through provided they can secure a replacement for the 21-year-old.

Roberts came through the youth ranks at West Brom. He had loan spells away at Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Walsall. The striker made just one senior appearance for the Baggies before securing a permanent transfer to Leeds United in January 2018.

Tyler Roberts joined Leeds in January 2018 (Getty Images)

Since joining the Whites, the 21-year-old has made 63 appearances. But he has managed to score just seven goals and set up seven. (h/t Transfermarkt)

The Englishman has struggled for game time since Leeds were promoted to the Premier League. Roberts, so far this term, has played just 237 minutes of league football and is yet to score a goal.

And Derby County are prepared to offer him a way out of Elland Road in January. The Rams have struggled for goals this season. They are expected to invest heavily in January if a deal to sell the club to Sheikh Khaled Zayed Bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan is completed. (h/t Derbyshire Live)

The 21-year-old is valued at £4m and could be made available by Leeds in January, only if they can bring in a new face to replace him.

Interim Derby County manager Wayne Rooney (Getty Images)

Also Read

Interim boss Wayne Rooney is expected to get the job permanently at Pride Park Stadium. It will be interesting to see if the ex-Manchester United striker is able to sign Roberts come January.