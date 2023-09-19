Neymar in Saudi Arabia – What are the Details of His Transfer?

Brazilian forward Neymar arrives to Riyadh on August 18, 2023 after signing for Al-Hilal on a two-year contract. The 31-year-old Brazil forward who will be unveiled as an Al-Hilal player on August 19 after six seasons with French champions Paris Saint-Germain landed in a Riyadh airport equipped with extra security for the occasion. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Contrary to belief, Neymar’s mega-money move to the Saudi Pro League when he joined Al Hilal was NOT the biggest summer football transfer fee. However, it is the most lucrative deal when you take into account all of the bonuses, sponsorship deals, add-ons, and extras he received.

It’s one of the most extraordinary deals ever, and the initial fee was reported to be worth somewhere in the region of £86 million (approx. €90M). Let’s take a closer look at some of the finer details that we know so far.

What were some of the terms of Neymar’s new contract with Saudi Pro League Club Al Hilal?

As mentioned, the initial transfer fee came to around €90 million, and it will see Neymar at Al Hilal for the next two years if he sees out his contract in full.

Although it was the most expensive purchase in the top flight of men’s professional football in Saudi Arabia, there were several even bigger transfers in Europe:

#4: Harry Kane’s move from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur to German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich cost around £86 million, plus a further £14 million in lucrative add-ons

#3: Jude Bellingham’s move from German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund to Spanish La Liga side Real Madrid cost around £88 million, plus a further £25.60 million in add-ons

#2: Declan Rice’s move from English Premier League (EPL) side West Ham United to EPL side Arsenal cost around £100 million, plus a further £5 million in add-ons

#1: Moises Caicedo’s move from EPL side Brighton & Hove Albion to league rivals Chelsea cost around £100 million, plus a further £15 million in add-ons

According to reports, Neymar is set to earn more than a mouth-watering £129 million per year playing for Al Hilal!

Can Al Hilal win the league now they have Neymar?

What else has Neymar earned from this amazing transfer deal?

Not only will the Brazilian icon take home a cool £2.5 million a week (which is an incredible amount worth more than six times what he earned at Paris Saint-Germain), but several other perks were also included in the deal.

According to leaked reports, facts, and rumours, he has been given A PRIVATE JET and three cars worth around £500,000 – a Lamborghini Huracan, an Aston Martin DBX, and a Bentley Continental GP.

He also has a luxurious home with 25 rooms, a 40-metre by 10-metre swimming pool, five full-time workers (cooks/cleaners), and a constant supply of his family’s favourite refreshments – Guarana drinks and Acai juice.

They have also agreed to pay for his expenses at any restaurants he eats at with his family and any hotel expenses he runs up during his stay in Saudi Arabia. With a deal like this, he is effectively living in the country for free AND getting all these extra, so you can see why it wasn’t hard for him to turn down!

Final note

