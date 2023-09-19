The Best Irish Players To Ever Play in The Premier League

Being probably the most famous and recognised football league in the world, the English Premier League has been graced by some of the world’s most talented footballers – from Brazil and Uruguay to the Ivory Coast and Senegal – this is truly a global league.

It is watched across the world – inspired fans and even games all across the world. From virtual football to casino-themed football games, there are all sorts of games and offers to choose from, no matter where you live. And it has certainly made its presence felt in Ireland

And this has been more than reciprocated. Over the years, there have been some outstanding Irish players who have displayed their skills, passion and dedication on the grand stage of the Premier League. So, here we will celebrate the achievements and pay homage to some of the very best Irish soccer players to ever grace the Premier League.

Robbie Keane

Arguably, Robbie Keane is the most iconic Irish player to have played in the Premier League. As such, his EPL career has spanned several clubs – including Coventry City, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Aston Villa. But what made him stand out as one of the very best?

Well, Keane’s clinical finishing, his vision and unquestionable leadership qualities have earned him a steadfast fan base all across England. He is particularly renowned for his time spent at Tottenham Hotspur, where he became the club’s all-time leading Premier League goal scorer.

Keane’s 126 Premier League goals in 349 appearances more than cement his legacy as one of Ireland’s finest football exports to play on English soil.

Roy Keane

Another one we were ‘Keane’ to put on the list… Roy Keane. This legendary player, well-known for his fierce and fiery personality along with his exceptional midfield prowess, is another Irish legend in the Premier League.

His tenure at Manchester United, under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson, was particularly illustrious. His leadership on and off the field made him a driving force in United’s dominance during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

His tenacity, tackling ability and ability to score those crucial goals exactly at the right time earned him all sorts of accolades… including no less than seven Premier League titles.

Damien Duff

There was nothing Duff about Damein’s prowess on the footie pitch! Damien Duff’s insane pace and dribbling skills made him a real standout player during his time playing in the Premier League. As such, he represented a number of different clubs, including Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Fulham.

Duff played a key role in helping Chelsea secure their first Premier League title in the 2004-2005 season. His stand-out performances on the wing, coupled with his work rate, earned him two Premier League titles along with a whole host of Premier League fans.

Niall Quinn

Niall Quinn’s influence in the Premier League extended way beyond his incredible ability to score goals. The tall striker was a very important figure at clubs including Arsenal, Manchester City and Sunderland.

Although his goal-scoring record was more than impressive – with 59 Premier League goals, Quinn was also known for his team spirit, his selflessness and his ability to bring teammates into play. His contribution to clubs like Sunderland, where he later became chairman, left a lasting legacy not just in the club, but in the sport.

Shay Given

Shay Given is widely regarded as one of the very best goalkeepers ever to represent Ireland in the Premier League. His agility, impressive shot-stopping ability and consistency earned him admiration during his time with clubs like Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

All in all, Given made more than 450 Premier League appearances – and often single-handedly kept his teams in games with some seriously impressive saves. His time at Newcastle United, in particular, showcased his undeniable talent as he consistently performed at the highest level.

Honourable Mentions

While these five players are undoubtedly among the best Irish footie players that have ever graced the Premier League, it’s worth mentioning that there are other notable Irish talents who made significant contributions.

We really shouldn’t complete this article without at least mentioning players such as Steve Staunton, John O’Shea, Richard Dunne and Kevin Doyle also had successful spells in the league, earning respect for their dedication and skill. And we’re more than aware that there will most certainly be other names added to this list as Ireland keeps sending over some of its very finest.

Conclusion

The English Premier League has surely seen its fair share of Irish footballing talent – and the contributions of these players have left an indelible mark on the competition.

From Robbie Keane’s goal-scoring prowess and Roy Keane’s leadership to Damien Duff’s electrifying wing play, Niall Quinn’s striking ability and Shay Given’s shot-stopping goal-keeping heroics, they have entertained fans and inspired all sorts of up-and-coming aspiring Irish footballers.

Their achievements in the Premier League serve as a testament to the rich footballing tradition of Ireland and we can’t wait to see what other talent awaits us in the future.