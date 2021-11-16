Rebekah Vardy: Jamie Vardy wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Rebekah Vardy is an English model, media personality, and She is the wife of one of the best Leicester City players Jamie Vardy.

Rebekah comes from Norwich in England and is known for being the wife of England striker Jamie Vardy.

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy Families

Rebekah was born on February 17, 1982, in Norwich, England, to Carlos Miranda, born in Madeira, making her half Portuguese.

FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND – JANUARY 06: Jamie Vardy of Leicester City and his wife Rebekah look on from the stands during The Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Fleetwood Town and Leicester City at Highbury Stadium on January 6, 2018, in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jamie Vardy was born on January 11, 1987, in Sheffield, England. His father was a crane worker, and his mother worked at a solicitors office.

Rebekah Vardy husband, Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy is one of the most prominent strikers of this time. He played a pivotal role in Leicester City, winning the Premier League in 2014.

Vardy was a part of the youth system at Sheffield Wednesday but was released at 16. He then made his way through the reserve team of Stockbridge, Park Steels, broke into the first team in 2007 and spent three seasons before joining Northern Premier League Club FC Halifax town in 2010.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has been in terrific form this season. (Getty Images)

Jamie was signed for Leicester City in the Championship in May 2012 for a non-League record transfer fee of 1 million and helped the team win the Championship in 2014.

Vardy has a record of scoring in 11 consecutive Premier League matches breaking Rudd Van Nistelrooy’s record. He has also been voted the Premier League Player of the season.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 16: The Bus carrying the Leicester squad and trophy makes its way through the streets during the Leicester City Barclays Premier League winners bus parade on May 16, 2016, in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

He is also the only player to play every round of the competition, from preliminary to final stages. This happened in the 2021 FA Cup Final. Vardy plays for the English International team.

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy Kids

Rebekah met her current husband, Jamie, while working as a nightclub promoter. On May 25, 2016, the couple got married and was called “The new Posh and Becks.”

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA – JULY 14: Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah Vardy looks on prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia 3rd Place Playoff match between Belgium and England at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 14, 2018, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The wedding was attended by One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, rapper Tinchy Stryder and Kasabian frontman Sergio Pizzorno.

Before marrying Jamie, Rebekah was married to Mark Godden. He was an electrician and became a mother at the age of 22 when she started a long relationship with Luke Foster and had a son with him.

Jamie Vardy with his family (Instagram)

She has three children with Jamie Vardy, Sofia born in 2014, Finlay born in 2017 and Olivia Grace, born in 2019. She is also the stepmother to Jamie’s daughter from his previous relationship with Ella.

Rebekah Vardy Profession, Career, Net Worth

Rebekah is an English model and is a social media personality. She was a contestant on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2017 and on Dancing on Ice in 2021.

Rebekah Vardy is an English model (Instagram)

She has a lot of social media following with 420k followers on Instagram. Vardy family are ambassadors to Barnado’s, an organisation that gives money and food to help people.

There is no estimated net worth for Rebekah in particular, but the combined net worth of Jamie Vardy and her wife is $100 million.

Worth FAQs about Coleen Rooney

When did Rebekah and Jamie Vardy get married? They got married on May 25, 2016. What is Rebekah doing now? She is a model and businessman How old is Rebekah? Rebekah is 31 years old. What is the nationality of Rebekah Vardy? Rebekah Vardy is British What is Rebekah Vardy’s net worth? The net worth of Rebekah and her family is $100 million

Read More on Football: