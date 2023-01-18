Milciades Adorno 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Milciades Adorno is a Paraguayan professional football player who plays as a forward for the Paraguayan club Sportivo Ameliano on loan and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Milciades Bautista Adorno Aguero famously called Milciades Adorno joined the Paraguayan club Sportivo Ameliano on loan from Club Guarani in 2023. He is young and is valued highly by the club and they hope to make him stay for a longer time.

He is listed as one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 by the British newspaper The Guardian. He represents Paraguay’s youth team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Milciades Adorno joined the Paraguayan club Sportivo Ameliano on loan from Club Guarani in 2023. (Credits: @mundoaurinegro_ Twitter)

Milciades Adorno Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Paraguay, south-central South America Father’s Name Líder Adorno Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth $11m Age 17 Birthday 27 January 2005 Nationality Paraguayan Position Forward Senior Clubs Sportivo Ameliano, Club Guaraní Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Milciades Adorno’s Net Worth and Salary

Milciades is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. As of 2023, the current net worth of Milciades Adorno is $11M. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €300k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Milciades Adorno Club Career

Adorno began footballing at Club Guarani at a very young age. He was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. He scored his first goal for the club against Resistencia in May 2022 and the match ended in a 2-1 victory.

🇵🇾 ¡Remontada de Guaraní!



✔️ De visitante, fue 2-1 ante Resistencia por la fecha 15 del Apertura



⚽ Oscar Brizuela abrió el marcador; Fernando Fernández y Milciades Adorno lo dieron vuelta



📸 @ClubGuarani pic.twitter.com/Pr63kxgqn5 — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 12, 2022

He was loaned out to Sportivo Ameliano until the end of the season in January 2023. He is yet to make his debut for the club and hopes to go back to his parent club with lots of experience.

Milciades Adorno International Career

Milciades has represented his country’s both senior and youth levels at the international level. The young player has a serious dream of playing for the nation and is training really hard off the pitch to make his dream work.

Milciades Adorno Family

Milciades was born on 27 January 2005 in Paraguay, south-central South America. His father, Líder Adorno, was also a footballer and played in Paraguay. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially.

Milciades Adorno’s Girlfriend

Milciades Adorno is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

The Forward has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he can show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Milciades Adorno Cars and Tattoos

Milciades Adorno has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Paraguay. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

