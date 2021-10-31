Wanda Nara: Mauro Icardi wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Wanda Nara is an Argentinian media personality, dancer, model and is the wife of Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi.

Wanda Nara comes from Argentina and is a model-television presenter as well. She is known for being the partner of Argentine forward Mauro Icardi.

Wanda Nara Facts

Birth Place Boulogne Sur Mer, Argentina Father’s Name Andres Nara Mother’s Name Nora Colosimo Star Sign Saggitarus Net Worth (2021) $ 1.5 million Salary (2021) NA Age 34 Date of Birth 10 December 1986 High School NA Nationality Argentine Spouse Mauro Icardi Children Two Children Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi Families

Nara was born on 10th December, 1986 in Boulogne Sur Mer, Argentina. Her mother, Nora Colosimo, is a house maker, and her father, Andres Nara, is a businessman. She has a young sister named Zaira Nara. Wanda is of Lebanese descent.

MILAN, ITALY – MAY 26: Mauro Emanuel Icardi of FC Internazionale speaks with his wife Wanda Nara at the end of the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Empoli FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 26, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Mauro Icardi was born on 19th February 1993 in Rosario, Argentina, to his mother, Analia Rivero, and his father, Juan Icardi. His father worked at a restaurant as a manager.

Wanda Nara husband, Mauro Icardi

Icardi was born in Argentina and was soon moved to the Canary Islands when he was just nine years old. He started his footballing career with Vecindario and made a mark for himself by scoring over 50 goals in the youth category.

Mauro started his professional footballing career with Barcelona when they signed him in 2007 till 2013 in La Masia. Then he moved to a Series A club named Sampdoria, and after an awe-inspiring season, he joined Inter Milan in July 2013, where he became one of the most prolific strikers in European football.

He was named the captain of Inter Milan in 2015 where he was aged just 22. Icardi played one of the most important in taking Inter to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in six years. He also became the club’s eighth highest goalscorer of all time.

MILAN, ITALY – MAY 26: Mauro Icardi of FC Internazionale claps the hands during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Empoli FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 26, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

After his days in Milan, he was signed by Paris Saint-Germain, winning the domestic treble. Icardi also plays as a striker for Argentina’s senior time, but the striker was under some scrutiny as he was left out of the final squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

FARO, PORTUGAL – JULY 27: Mauro Icardi of Paris Saint Germain looks on during a Pre Season Friendly Match between Sevilla FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Estadio Algarve on July 27, 2021 in Faro, Portugal. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

The reason behind this is often accredited to his marriage to Nara, whose ex-husband is Icardi’s former Sampdoria teammate Maxi Lopez.

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi kids

Nara was married to Sampdoria player Maxi Lopez first but later got divorced after Lopez accused her of cheating on him. Wanda married Mauro Icardi on 27th May 2014 in a minimal ceremony in Buenos Aires but later celebrated it with a big party on 7th June 2014.

Wanda Mara with her Kids (Instagram)

Wanda has three sons with Lopez, Valentino Gaston Lopez Nara, Constantino Lopez Nara, and Benedicto Lopez Nara. Still, after her divorce, she went to Buenos Aires and began relations with Icardi.

Icardi and Nara are blessed with two daughters who are named as Francesca and Isabella. Both were born in the span of a year.

MILAN, ITALY – MAY 12: Samir Handanovic (L) and Mauro Icardi of FC Internazionale with their children during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and US Sassuolo at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 12, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images )

Wanda Nara Career, Profession, Net Worth

Nara completed her education from local schools in Buenos Aires and studied law and business management. She made her debut as a second vedette in the summer theatre season of 2005-2006 in “Humor en Custodia.”

MILAN, ITALY – APRIL 07: Wanda Nara attends the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Atalanta BC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 7, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images )

She signed a contract with Showmatch’s Bailando Por un Sueno as a contestant and gained success. Nara also took part in the 4th season of Grande Fratello VIP. She is a media personality, dancer, model, showgirl, and television presenter as well. Wanda has a net worth of $1.5 million.

FAQs about Wanda Nara

When did Wanda and Mauro Icardi get married? They got married on 27th May 2014 What is Wanda Mara doing now? Wanda Mara is a model and businesswomen How old is Wanda? Wanda is 34 years old Is Wanda an American citizen? No, Wanda is Argentine What is Wanda’s net worth? Wanda has a net worth of $1.5 million.

Read more: