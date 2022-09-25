Martin Tyler 2022– Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job and more

Martin Tyler is an English commentator who has worked for Sky Sports since 1990 and in this article, we will see more about his net worth, wife, salary, current job and more.

He has been covering Premier League matches, UEFA Champions League matches and other domestic and international matches. He has been also working with EA Sports since 2005 and provided his voice for the game series.

Born in England, Martin Tyler has been working as an English commentator since 1990 and is popular for his commentary voice in the FIFA game series.

Also became one of the popular commentators after the famous commentary on Sergio Aguero, after the Manchester City striker scored the title-winning goal against Queens Park Rangers in the 2011/12 season.

Martin Tyler Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Chester, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Virgo Net Worth $5 million Age 77 years Date of Birth 18 March 1955 Nationality English Occupation Commentator Wife Paula Tyler Children Adam Tyler

Martin Tyler Net Worth and Salary

Martin Tyler is estimated at around $5 million as reported by Apumone. His main source of income is from his profession as a sports commentator. He is said to be one of the richest and most influential commentators in England.

Martin Tyler is a commentator. (Image: Image Sky Sports).

Martin Tyler is said to earn more than $1 million annually from Sky Sports. He possesses some luxury cars and a good lifestyle owing to his successful career as a commentator – which is a timeproof job.

We can, hence, expect to hear his poetic quotes and mellifluous voice for several years to come.

Martin Tyler Previous Jobs

Martin Tyler made his commentary debut on 28 December 1974 on ITV as the previous reporter was not available that day and weeks later he became a regular commentator for the broadcasting channel. Through the 1980’s Tyler established himself as the number two commentator on the channel at that time.

Tyler then joined Sky Sports in 1990 and started to lead the commentary team two years later. In 2003, he was voted as the Premier League Commentator of The Decade by fans. Sky Sports introduced a rotation policy in 2005 so that the top matches were shared between top commentators. Despite this incident, Tyler rejected Setanta’s approach to be their senior commentator and signed an extension with Sky.

Martin Tyler was the default commentator for the FIFA game series by EA Sports from FIFA 05 – FIFA20 along with a few other commentators and even did not hesitate to show up in movies.

"Agueroooooooo"



Martin Tyler gifts Sergio Aguero with his famous bit of commentary one final time pic.twitter.com/FCI21FUCq2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 23, 2021

Martin Tyler Managing Career

Martin Tyler started working under Alan Dowson as a coach in 2005 and managed a number of teams together. Tyler joined Walton & Hersham in 2005 under head coach Alan Dowson, and since then they have managed Kingstonian and Hampton & Richmond Borough.

Following the departure of Alan Dowson from National League club Woking in February 2022, Tyler also chose to leave the club. Again ahead of the 2022/23 season Tyler again joined Alan Dowson to coach Dartford.

Martin Tyler Family

Martin Tyler seems to be private in his public life. There are not many details available about his Family.

Martin Tyler Wife – Paula Tyler

Martin Tyler got married to Paula Tyler in the late 1980s and both are leading a happy life together till now. They both first met at the 1982 world cup. There are not many details available as she chose to stay away from the media’s spotlight.

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler has a respectable net worth and salary as a commentator. (IMage: As found on Liverpool Echo).

FAQ’s about Martin Tyler