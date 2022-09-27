Jeff Stelling 2022 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job and more

Robert Jeffrey Stelling also known as Jeff Stelling is an English television partner and currently presents Gillette Soccer Saturday for Sky Sports, and in this blog let’s see more about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Current Job and more.

The English presenter has been working in the field since 1978 and still continues to serve in the field of journalism and it shows the love that he has for the profession. Jeff also hosted the Champions League for four seasons(2011-2015). On October 2021 he revealed his intention to leave Sky Sports but Sky Sports confirmed that he will stay at least till the 2022-2023 season.

Jeff Stelling Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Hartlepool, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Pisces Net Worth $3 million Age 67 years Date of Birth 18 March 1955 Nationality English Occupation Television presenter Height 1.71 m Wife Liz Stelling

Jeff Stelling Net Worth and Salary

Jeff Stelling is reported to have a net worth of around $3 million by Otakukart. He is a Television Reporter by profession and is said to earn about $150,000 annually. With his long and successful career, Jeff Stelling is one of the richest and most influential Reporters in the United Kingdom.

Jeff Stelling Net Worth and Salary. (Image: Sky Sports)

Jeff Stelling Professional Career

After schooling, Jeff Stelling chose the path of being a journalist at Hartlepool Mail daily where he completed the first 4 years of his career. Later, he started his first broadcasting position as a reporter for Middlesbrough FC in the late 1970s.

Jeff Stelling worked as a sports presenter for BBC Radio Sportswatch programme in the early 1980’s and then moved to BBC’s Radio. Later in 1992, Jeff moved to Sky Sports and has been working there till the present. Jeff is famous for Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday show and many even compliment that the show’s success was due to the work that Jeff has put into it.

In 2015, Jeff Stelling accepted Hartlepool United’s request and was appointed as their club’s Honorary President. As a TV partner, he didn’t hesitate to act in the field of cinema and has played cameos in many movies like the IT Crowd, Dream Team and also in a famous football-comedy TV series Ted Lasso.

Jeff Stelling’s Personal Life

Jeff Stelling was born on March 18 1955, in Hartlepool, United Kingdom. Brought up in a council house in Hartlepool, Jeff attended Rift House Primary school and West Hartlepool Grammar School. His parental details are not available.

Just leaving the home of the Champions of Europe !! pic.twitter.com/xoQubuyxzS — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) September 4, 2021

Jeff is a well-known fundraiser and is notably known for his several long walks for charity. Jeff has also produced one of the best sports autobiography (“I’ve Got Mail”) books that depict his life outside the Sky Sports Studio. In his book, he also mentioned that he has been blackmailed twice with a letter sent to his home by some scammers which is a bad plight that could happen to a well-known media person.

Jeff Stelling Wife – Liz Selling

Jeff Stelling tied the knot with Liz Stelling in 1998 and has been leading a happy life till now together. They currently live in Bishop’s Waltham in south Hampshire with their 3 children namely two sons Robbie (born August 1998) and Matthew (born November 1999) and a daughter Olivia (born June 2003). There is very little information about Liz on the internet.

Jeff Stelling Charity and Other Works

Jeff walked about 262 miles from Hartlepool to Wembley Stadium over 10 days to raise funds for Prostate Cancer in the UK. He raised around £420k from it and many famous personalities like Russ Green (Chief Executive of Hartlepool), Chris Kamara, Matt Le Tissier, Charlie Nicholas, Sir Ian Botham and Paul Merson joined hands with Jeff for this initiative to help people.

In 2013, Jeff Stelling with a few other people climbed Mount Kilimanjaro raising funds for The Finlay Cooper a children’s charity and raised around £100k from that. He then walked the length of 15 marathons in 2017 starting from St. James Park in Exeter to St. James Park in Newcastle for the cause of Prostate Cancer UK and raised funds from it.

Jeff Stelling is a presenter at Sky Sports and one of the most famous ones at that. (Image: Sky Sports)

Jeff was named Sports Broadcaster of the Year for four consecutive years by Sports Journalists Association for his outstanding works in this field. He was also awarded an honorary Doctor of Professional Studies by the University of Teesside in 2007.

FAQs about Jeff Stelling