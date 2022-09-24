Alan Shearer is a Newcastle United legend who is currently an English football Pundit. Here, we will see more about his net worth, current job, former clubs, salary, wife, and more

Alan Shearer is a retired English International who played as a striker for the English club Newcastle United and for the England National Football team. He is regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation and as one of the best players in Premier League history.

The forward has the record for most goals scored (260) in Premier League. We will see more about him in this blog without delay.

Alan Shearer Facts

Birth Place Newcastle upon Tyne, England Father’s Name Alan Shearer Mother’s Name Anne Star Sign Leo Net Worth £40m Age 52 retd Birthday 13 August 1970 Nationality English Position Striker Senior Clubs Southampton, Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United Achievements 6X TOP SCORER

5X PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1X ENGLISH CHAMPION Wife Lainya Shearer( m 1991 – present) Children Hollie Shearer, Chloe Shearer, Will Shearer Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Alan Shearer Net Worth

Alan Shearer has an estimated net worth of around £40m as reported by Goal. As he is a retired football player his salary details are unavailable. Alan Shearer currently works as a football pundit on BBC. Besides his punditry duties, Shearer has also served as an interim manager for Newcastle United in the 2008-09 season. He currently earns about £450,000 per year for his pundit works.

Alan Shearer Club Career

Alan Shearer started his professional footballing career at Southampton in 1998 after joining the youth squad two years prior. There he made 112 appearances in 4 years’ time before moving to Blackburn Rovers in 1992.

Shearer scored 123 goals in just 162 appearances and went on to win the League in the 1995 season. He later joined his childhood club Newcastle United for a record fee in 1996. Shearer was already a legend there in Newcastle and played for 10 years before announcing his retirement in 2006.

He is the record goal-scorer in the Premier League with 260 goals to his name. Wayne Rooney is second with 208 and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur currently looks like the person closest to beating his record.

Alan Shearer with the Carling Cup trophy during his days as a Blackburn Player. Credits: @alanshearer on Instagram

Alan Shearer International Career

Alan Shearer had a successful career with England as a player. He made his debut in 1992 against France and scored a goal. Euro 1996 was where the Newcastle legend really came into his element, where he scored five goals on home soil to win the competition’s Golden Boot award.

He ended his career with 30 goals in 63 games. His last appearance at a major tournament came in Euro 2000, where he captained England to a group stage exit. He did, however, manage to score twice – one each against Germany and Romania.

He only ever played at one World Cup – 1998. He managed two goals in four matches and score against Argentina in the round of 16. However, La Albiceleste beat the Englishmen 6-5 on penalties to progress to the last 8.

Alan Shearer marks his England debut with a goal, 1992. pic.twitter.com/slSJyMWC1G — 90s Football (@90sfootball) September 23, 2022

Alan Shearer Family

Shearer was born to Anne and Alan Shearer on 13 August 1970 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. His father Alan Shearer was a sheet-metal worker and both his parents were from the working class. Alan has a sister, Karen Shearer.

There is no other information available on his family.

Alan Shearer Wife – Lainya Shearer

Lainya Shearer is the stunning woman who married the Newcastle star, Alan Shearer in 1991. She is a very private person and tries to avoid the media’s attention. Both Lainya and Shearer gave birth to 3 kids Hollie Shearer, Chloe Shearer and Will Shearer. There are not many other details available about her.

Alan Shearer with his wife Lainya Shearer. Credits: @alanshearer on Instagram

The retired English International might have had some sponsorship during footballing times. But there is no information available on it. Alan Shearer has joined many sports stars to endorse Lucozade Sport. He was seen recently in the ad that was unveiled during the France vs England game.

Alan Shearer is a legend at Newcastle United. Credits: @alanshearer on Instagram

Alan Shearer Tattoo and Cars

Unlike most footballers, Alan Shearer does not seem to have any tattoos that we know of at least for the time being. Alan Shearer has been spotted many times driving a Range Rover and 1996 XK8 Coupe.

