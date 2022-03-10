Marco Asensio Girlfriend Sandra Garal Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Sandra Garal? Meet The Girlfriend Of Marco Asensio

Sandra Garal is famous for being the girlfriend of Real Madrid star Marco Asensio. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Sandra is the stunning girlfriend of Marco Asensio. The duo has been together for a long time, even before Asensio became a first-team starter at Real Madrid. In this article, we will share many interesting facts about their relationship, more specifically we will concentrate on the age, net worth, career, education, kids and family details of the beautiful girlfriend of Marco Asensio.

Asensio has developed himself into one of the top players in his position. Playing with Los Blancos, he has achieved paramount success in the last few years. He could easily earn the spot of team leader in the coming few years. However, today we are only focusing on his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Sandra Garal Facts & Wiki

Birthday May 6, 1994 Place of Birth Spain Nationality Spanish Residency Spain Partner Marco Asensio Job N.A Instagram @ssandragaral Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Sandra Garal Childhood and Family

Sandra was born on May 6, 1994, in Spain, making her Spanish. Sandra hasn’t shared much about her family and childhood on any media appearances. She doesn’t want to disrupt her and her family’s lives by attracting excessive media attention.

We currently don’t know the identity of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on Sandra’s childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful girlfriend of Marco Asensio.

Sandra is Spanish. (Credit: Instagram)

Sandra Garal Education

Sandra hasn’t shared much about her educational journey. But we believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. We think she earned her bachelor’s degree in architecture from the Superior Technical School of Architecture of Madrid in Spain. Retrieving her educational information has been challenging for us. But we will continue looking for more information and update the article once we find relevant data.

Sandra Garal career

Sandra worked as a waitress while studying Architecture in Madrid. Whatever money she used to earn, she used them for her living and food costs. She understood the price of a comfortable life early.

Sandra’s current role is under review. She hasn’t shared much about her occupation. We believe she is not currently working in any corporate position. We are also not sure whether she has her own business. She has an architecture degree with which she can quickly get a decent job in Madrid. We currently don’t have any idea what her future plans are.

Sandra is currently a housewife. She manages all the household chores. Due to her incredible work at home, Marco Asensio gets to play stress-free. She is also the biggest supporter of the Real Madrid star, and sometimes she visits Santiago Bernabeu to support the love of her life.

Sandra worked as a waitress before meeting with Asensio. (Picture was taken from realmadridfamily.tumblr.com)

Sandra Garal Net Worth

Sandra hasn’t shared any information regarding her earnings; hence we currently don’t know her net worth. As she is a housewife and doesn’t have any other income sources, her total worth should be significantly lower. However, that doesn’t indicate the kind of lifestyle she enjoys.

Sandra’s partner, Marco Asensio, currently earns a significant amount every year at Real Madrid. With his enormous income, he is in the position to take care of all the needs and wants of his family.

Sandra Garal and Marco Asensio relationship

Marco Asensio met with his wife in 2019. The Spanish beauty was working as a waitress at that time to fund his living costs, and Asensio happened to be on the right spot at the right time. The duo was instantly attracted to each other and realized that they had so much in common.

They started going out on dates and eventually fell in love. They decided to stay beside each other in life’s journey. The pair have remained inseparable till now, and it seems their bond has only strengthened as time passed.

After three years of dating, we believe they have managed to create a healthy channel of communication between them, which helps them keep their love life stable. We don’t have any information on when the couple is planning to marry.

Marco Asensio (L) and girlfriend Sandra Garal (R).

Sandra Garal and Marco Asensio Children

The duo hasn’t welcomed any children until now. They are very young at this point and only have set a foothold in their respective professional fields. That’s why having a child at this point might not seem like a good idea, as they wouldn’t be able to take out the required time from their busy schedule.

Sandra Garal Social media

Sandra is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 233k followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She often posts alluring pictures of herself in different attires and her husband. She has a strong fashion sense that reflects from her Insta feed.

Sandra is pretty famous on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Sandra Garal

When did Sandra Garal and Marco Asensio get married? They are yet to get married. What is Sandra Garal doing now? Her current role is under review. How old is Sandra Garal? She is 28 years old. Nationality of Sandra Garal? She is Spanish. What is Sandra Garal’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.