Malang Sarr is a French professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the French club Monaco on loan from Chelsea and for the France national team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Malang Mamadou William Georges Sarr, commonly known as Malang Sarr, is a talented French professional footballer who plays as a defender. Sarr began his football journey at a very young age, joining the OGC Nice Academy when he was just six years old.

Malang Sarr’s journey from the OGC Nice academy to establishing himself as a talented defender at top clubs like Chelsea and Monaco is a testament to his skill and dedication. As he continues to progress in his career, many football fans and experts have high hopes for his future success.

Malang Sarr of Chelsea reacts during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Malang Sarr Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Nice, France Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £7 Million Age 24 Birthday 23 January 1999 Nationality French / Senegalese Position Centre-back Senior Clubs Nice II, Nice, Chelsea, Porto, Porto B, Monaco. Achievements 1X FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP WINNER Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Malang Sarr Net Worth and Salary

Malang Sarr’s estimated net worth in 2023, based on the information available, will be around £7million. In addition, it is said that Sarr’s Chelsea contract runs through June 30, 2025. The reported remuneration is £34,000 per week, or about £1,768,000 yearly, for the year 2022. These numbers show that Sarr’s professional football career and his contract with Chelsea have enabled him to enjoy significant financial success.

Malang Sarr Club Career

Sarr’s excellent abilities and commitment were rewarded when, at the age of 17, he made his Ligue 1 debut with Nice. He demonstrated his potential by scoring the game-winning goal in the 60th minute of that match against Rennes. Sarr’s dedication to his accomplishment to the victims of the 2016 Nice terrorist attack, which had severely devastated his hometown, was a touching moment.

Following an impressive debut, Sarr’s career grew in Nice. He entered into his first professional contract with the team on November 7, 2016. Sarr played more than 100 times during his tenure at Nice, becoming a vital member of the team. Sarr managed to make a substantial contribution to the squad by making 29 appearances across all competitions, although facing some competition for playing time.

The net worth of Malang Sarr is estimated at £7 Million. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Sarr signed a five-year contract with Premier League giants Chelsea in August 2020 after the club noticed his talent. He was, however, promptly loaned to Porto in Portugal for the 2020–21 campaign. He made 19 appearances for Porto during his loan period.

For the 2021–2022 campaign, Sarr returned to Chelsea, where he made his club debut against Aston Villa in the EFL Cup in September 2021. Later on in the campaign, he also played Brentford in his Premier League debut. His efforts drew the attention of the Chelsea coaching staff, and he was soon a consistent member of the starting lineup.

Malang Sarr International Career

At the international level, Sarr has represented France in various youth tournaments. In 2016, he was named captain of the France U18 squad for the Limoges Tournament. Although he has been approached by the Senegalese Football Association to play for Senegal, Sarr has expressed his desire to achieve more with the French national team.

Malang Sarr Family

Malang Sarr, born on January 23, 1999, is a French professional footballer. He hails from Nice, Alpes-Maritimes, France. Regarding Malang Sarr’s family, not much is known. Because public personalities frequently prefer to keep their private lives private, information about their relatives, such as parents or siblings, may not be generally known.

Malang Sarr is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Malang Sarr Girlfriend

Malang Sarr’s current relationship status has not been extensively published, indicating that he is single. It’s important to remember that personal relationships can change, and any updates or changes in Sarr’s personal life could not be represented in the information that is now available. Sarr is free to reveal or disclose his relationship status publicly if he chooses to do so as a matter of privacy.

There isn’t much information known regarding Malang Sarr’s specific sponsors and endorsements. It is probable that he has endorsement agreements with numerous businesses or sponsors because he is a professional player who has played for illustrious clubs like Chelsea and Monaco. It is challenging to give precise information on his sponsors and endorsements without access to current data, though.

Malang Sarr Cars and Tattoos

There is limited information available regarding Malang Sarr’s cars. As a public figure, he may have personal preferences when it comes to vehicles, but specific details about his car collection are not widely reported. Based on the available information and public images, it appears that Malang Sarr does not have any visible tattoos.

