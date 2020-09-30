Liverpool star Loris Karius joins Union Berlin on loan for 2020-21

As confirmed by the club’s official website, Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has joined Bundesliga club Union Berlin on loan for the 2020-21 season.

The 27-year-old German had joined Liverpool from 1.FSV Mainz 05 in 2016. However, he endured a difficult spell at Anfield.

The custodian will be most remembered for his blunders in the finals of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid, which cost Liverpool the match.

https://twitter.com/fcunion_en/status/1310595972221874176

Following that, Liverpool signed Alisson Becker, leading to Karius being sent out on loan to Turkish outfit Besiktas, joining them on a two-year deal. However, the German struggled there as well, shipping 95 goals in 67 appearances.

Following a major fallout between himself and Besiktas over unpaid wages, Karius cut short his loan stint and returned to Liverpool in May earlier this year. He had been training with the Reds’ first-team ever since.

However, with Alisson and Adrian ahead of him in the pecking order, the Premier League champions have loaned him out to Union Berlin.

Loris Karius struggled during his time at Liverpool (Getty Images)

Karius joins fellow Liverpool teammate Taiwo Awoniyi, who is also on loan in the German capital for the 2020/21 season.

The 27-year-old leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side after making 49 appearances across all competitions, in which he has managed 22 clean sheets. He still has two years left on his contract with the Merseyside giants.