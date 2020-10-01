Chelsea star Ross Barkley moves to Aston Villa on loan for 2020-21

As confirmed by the club’s official website, Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has completed a surprise loan move to Premier League rivals Aston Villa for the rest of the 2020-21 season.

Barkley has been with Chelsea since January 2018, having arrived from boyhood club Everton. However, the 26-year-old hasn’t been able to establish himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge.

Ross Barkley has left Chelsea to join Aston Villa on loan (Getty Images)

To date, he has featured 86 times for the Blues, scoring and assisting 11 goals apiece across all competitions. (h/t Transfermarkt)

Chelsea have a bloated midfield department currently, and Barkley’s chances of regular involvement were further taken a hit following the arrival of Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz.

Indeed, the England international did not start any of Chelsea’s three Premier League games so far this term under Frank Lampard and it’s clear that he’s fallen down the pecking order. He has now moved to Villa Park in search of regular game time.

“Capturing a player of Ross’s quality is a real coup for our club, and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team,” Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said after completing the acquisition.

https://twitter.com/AVFCOfficial/status/1311242553178624000

Barkley becomes Villa’s fifth major signing of the summer following Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ollie Watkins and former Chelsea academy ace Bertrand Traore.

The England international will link up with former Chelsea captain John Terry, who is the assistant manager at Aston Villa.