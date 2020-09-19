Man United agree personal terms with Porto left-back Alex Telles

According to claims from French outlet RMC Sport (h/t Mirror), Man United have agreed to personal terms of a five-year deal with in-demand FC Porto left-back Alex Telles.

The 27-year-old has also been linked with a move to PSG this summer but the Red Devils are now in pole position to land the Brazilian international. It is understood that United will now look to sort out the finer details of the transfer by agreeing to a fee with Porto. (RMC Sport h/t Mirror)

Man United are in pole position to sign Alex Telles from Porto this summer (Getty Images)

United’s interest in signing a new left-back has been well-documented throughout the summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to provide Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams with more competition.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon but the Spaniard now seems to be on his way to Tottenham to reunite with his Los Blancos teammate Gareth Bale.

Telles was previously rated at £27million by Porto but with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2021, the Portuguese heavyweights are expected to consider more reasonable offers.

Telles has won 2 Primeira Liga titles with Porto (Getty Images)

The 27-year-old will become United’s second marquee signing of the window following the arrival of Donny van de Beek from Ajax if a deal does materialise before the deadline. Telles has established himself as one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe over the course of his four-year stay at Porto.

The dynamic left-back has amassed an astonishing tally of 24 goals and 55 assists in 192 appearances for Porto in all competitions, winning two Primeira Liga titles. Telles also won the Turkish top-flight crown with Galatasaray earlier in his career.

