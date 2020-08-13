Liverpool lead the race to sign exciting £35m attacker ahead of Tottenham and West Ham

Liverpool are considering a move for AFC Bournemouth’s David brooks as they look to reinforce themselves ahead of the title defence. The reds see the player as a replacement for Adam Lallana who moved to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The player is wanted by many clubs and The Guardian have said that the Reds are preparing for a bid of £35m to their identified potential and is ahead of competitors like Crystal Palace, West Ham, Tottenham, and Everton.

Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship means that they could lose out a lot of potential players with Nathan Ake already having signed for Manchester City. With Callum Wilson in Aston Villa’s radar and Liverpool eyeing David Brooks.

Brooks will be an ideal replacement, though it isn’t fully right to compare him with Lallana, both the players are quite good with the ball at their feet and can operate both centrally as well as out wide.

The 23-year-old was one among the young players of the 2018/19 season who performed well and is still considered an exciting talent despite his injuries this term.

Brooks has also played for the Wales national side and was expected to be a part of Ryan Giggs’s plans for European championships.

Both the player and the club will be wanting this transfer through. The player still has plenty of room for improvement and could improve his trade under Jurgen Klopp.