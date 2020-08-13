More Chelsea signings: Lampard consider alternatives for £100m player

Chelsea target Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico as they deem Chilwell as expensive

Chelsea have been active in the transfer market already securing the signings of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

But that might not be it all, Chelsea continue to be in the market to bring in reinforcements. According to the Mirror, Lampard wanted Jan Oblak and Ben Chilwell but both the players would cost a humungous amount and it is now reported that Chelsea might look elsewhere.

The Blues could now move for the Ajax pair of Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico having already brought in Hakim Ziyech from the club.

Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico are believed to be good yet cheaper alternatives with Ajax having already promised Tagliafico he can leave this year if a bid comes in.

While the Cameroonian international Onana according to the Express is valued £30 million, whereas Atletico Madrid value their keeper at around £100 million.

Andre Onana of Ajax in action during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and AFC Ajax at Estadio Mestalla on October 02, 2019 in Valencia, Spain. (Getty Images)

The Cameroonian keeper might not be in level with Jan Oblak who arguably is one of the best in the game currently, but the shot-stopper has demonstrated his ability to perform at the highest level.

With current keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga disappointing with his latest performances, the team might try to offload the player who came in as the most expensive goalkeeper in 2018.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been error-prone this season (Credits: Getty Images)

As far as the two Ajax players are concerned, if Chelsea manage to pull off the deals it would represent an excellent summer transfer window for the Stamford Bridge club.