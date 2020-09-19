Liverpool complete signing of Wolves star Diogo Jota for £45 million

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are set to complete the signing of Portuguese forward Diogo Jota from Wolves for a fee that could rise up to £45million.

The 23-year-old will secure his move to Anfield for an initial £41million after signing a five-year contract with the reigning Premier League champions.

As per the report, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp held a long-standing interest in Jota, who was identified as a top priority by the Liverpool chiefs following the arrival of Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich earlier this week.

Liverpool are on the verge of announcing the arrival of Diogo Jota from Wolves (Getty Images)

Liverpool have been in the market for suitable options to compete with their world-class forward line throughout the summer and the club officials have moved swiftly to strike a deal for the Wolves talisman.

It has been claimed that the 23-year-old’s versatility to play anywhere across the forward line, coupled with his work rate on and off the ball and the ability to press from the front, convinced the Reds’ backroom staff to bring the Portuguese star to Anfield.

Liverpool were also in the market for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr but eventually opted to pull out of a deal for the Senegalese winger after the Hornets demanded £45million for the youngster and were unwilling to budge on their valuation.

Jota has bagged 16 goals and 6 assists in 67 PL outings for Wolves (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Jota has enjoyed an unprecedented rise in his career following his move to Wolves from Atletico Madrid back in the summer of 2017.

He bagged 17 goals in his debut season at Molineux to propel the Midlands outfit to a promotion-winning campaign in the Championship and has since contributed with 16 goals and 6 assists in 67 top-flight appearances.

The Portuguese international is capable of playing in all three positions up top, meaning that he presents a top-quality back-up option for the likes of Firmino, Salah and Mane at Anfield.