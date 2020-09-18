Liverpool seriously consider move for Watford star Ismaila Sarr

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have made an enquiry regarding the availability of Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, with Jurgen Klopp identifying the Senegalese star as a back-up for his prolific front trio.

As per the report, the reigning Premier League champions are yet to make an official bid for the 22-year-old but the Reds are seriously considering him as an option this summer. Watford, though, have indicated that they would want at least £36million for the versatile forward.

It has been claimed that the Hornets would like to hold on to Sarr as they bid to make an immediate return to the top-flight. However, they are open to the prospect of cashing in on the youngster if a suitable offer is put on the table.

Ismaila Sarr bagged 6 goals and 6 assists for Watford in all competitions last season (Getty Images)

Sarr, who joined Watford from French club Rennes for a fee of £30m last summer, went on to register 6 goals and 6 assists in 30 appearances in his debut season in English football.

The Senegalese international caught Jurgen Klopp’s eye with a brace during Liverpool’s surprise 3-0 defeat in the PL at the hands of Watford back in February.

The 22-year-old hasn’t featured in Vladimir Ivic’s matchday squads for the first couple of games this season, which is yet another indication that Sarr could be set for an exit from Vicarage Road before the October deadline.

Sarr (L) pictured alongside Liverpool’s Sadio Mane (R) while playing for Senegal (Getty Images)

Liverpool will have a major advantage if they opt to push hard for a deal to sign Sarr this summer.

The Watford forward shares a close bond off the pitch with his senior Senegalese compatriot Sadio Mane and it wouldn’t be surprising if the lure of playing alongside him tempts the youngster to move to Merseyside.

Ismaila Sarr, though, would need to be content with a bit-part role should a move to Anfield materialise in the near future, with Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino expected to retain their status as Klopp’s undisputed lieutenants in front of goal.