Gareth Bale diagnosed with injury ahead of Tottenham loan return

According to claims from Spanish publication Marca (h/t Mirror), Gareth Bale could be sidelined for a month with an injury once he completes his 20 million loan move to Tottenham Hotspur.

As per the report, the 31-year-old has been carrying a knee injury over the past month or so and Tottenham’s medical team have determined that the Welsh international will be out of action for as many as four weeks.

That, however, isn’t expected to be a potential deal-breaker as it seems that Spurs were already aware of his injury before entering into negotiations with Real Madrid over a return for their prodigal son.

Gareth Bale is currently carrying a knee injury ahead of his loan move to Tottenham (Getty Images)

Bale arrived in London on Friday to undergo a medical, with the club’s supporters gathering at the airport to welcome their former hero back to the country ahead of his sensational return to the capital after seven long years. (h/t Mirror)

Jose Mourinho’s interest in signing a quality competitor for Harry Kane up top has been well-documented throughout the summer. Bale’s versatility to operate as a centre-forward besides his natural wide attacking role is expected to sort out a nagging issue in a key area of the pitch for the Lilywhites.

Bale made over 200 appearances for Spurs during his first spell in North London (Getty Images)

The Welsh international bagged a staggering 56 goals and 58 assists in 203 appearances for Tottenham during his first spell in North London before joining Real Madrid, who splashed out a then world-record fee of £86m to sign the winger back in 2013.

Bale has since won 4 Champions League crowns and 2 La Liga titles, establishing himself as one of the elite footballers on the planet, although his time at the Spanish capital has been littered with controversies.